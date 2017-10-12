Appeal to find Colburn man wanted for recall to prison

49-year-old Paul David Redford who is wanted for recall to prison

Police in North Yorkshire are appealing for the public’s help to find 49-year-old Paul David Redford who is wanted for recall to prison.

Mr Redford , who also uses the name Paul Stevens, was released from prison on licence in October 2014 after serving a 2 year 4 month prison sentence for burglary.

He has failed to adhere to his licence conditions and is now wanted for recall to prison. He is also wanted on suspicion of theft offences.

His last known address was in Colburn and it is believed that he could be in the Catterick Garrison, Darlington, Lancashire, Berkshire, Thames Valley or London areas.

Officers have carried out a number of searches to locate Mr Redford and as part of their enquiries, are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170171395



