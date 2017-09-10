Harrogate architects draw up plans for charity bike ride

Share Share +1 Shares 0

A Harrogate architects’ practice is drawing up plans for an 80km sponsored bike ride to raise funds for a town-based charity celebrating its 80th anniversary.

S+SA Architects, located on Victoria Avenue, is putting together the finishing touches to its “pedalthon”, which is taking place on Friday, September 29, in aide of Disability Action Yorkshire.

It is hoped as many as 30 cyclists will participate in the ride, which will follow one of the routes of the Tour de Yorkshire, starting and finishing in Harrogate.

S+SA Architects director Mark Fisher said: Our association with Disability Action Yorkshire dates back more than a decade, when we drew up the plans for their Claro Road residential care home. Since then, we have maintained our relationship with the charity and, over the years, we have undertaken a number of fund-raising activities, including cycle rides. This year, and to mark their 80th anniversary, we are staging an 80km sponsored cycle, and are now looking for riders who would like to join us and be sponsored to do so. The route we are planning takes in the latter half of the 2017 Tour De Yorkshire Route and is suitable for a variety of rider abilities. However, the ride will take in the ‘cote d’lofthouse’, which some inexperienced riders may find a challenge. It will be a great day’s riding and hopefully we will raise a decent amount of money for a superb local charity to help fund the amazing work it does.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive, said: Like all charities, we rely on grants and donations from a variety of sources, including individuals and businesses. Therefore we are again very grateful to Mark and the S+SA Architects team for planning this sponsored 80km cycle ride in aid of our organisation. Our Chair, Neil Revely, who is a very keen cyclist, will be one of the riders, and he’s very much looking forward to taking part in this sponsored cycle.

Riders wishing to take part in the sponsored ride should contact Mark on 01423 856 999 or via email, markfisher@ssa-architects.co.uk