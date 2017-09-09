Pinewoods open day a success despite the weather being a challenge

Share Share +1 Shares 0

The Pinewoods Conservation Group held their annual open day today (9 September 2017)

The group aim to promote the maintenance and conservation of the environment within the Pinewoods. The open day helps raise money for that.

It is a true community event with HACS providing a drive a digger, Harrogate Borough Council tree climbing, Harrogate Police, 20th Harrogate Scouts providing refreshments and “All together now” community choir.

The planned owl display had to be cancelled after a dog walker allowed their dog to spook them after it entered the owl enclosure.

Neil Hind, Chair of Pinewoods Conservation Group said: I am pleased to see so that so many people have turned up to the open day, even though the weather is a bit mixed. Profits from this event will go to the maintenance of the Pinewoods and specifically it will help upgrade the Harlow Moor road to the War Memorial path, that’s a path that often gets waterlogged in the winter.