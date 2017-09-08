Share Share +1 Shares 13

Harrogate-based artisan gin, Slingsby, has confirmed two new major listings with UK retail giants Marks & Spencer and John Lewis.

From September 2017, both Slingby’s signature London Dry Gin and Slingby’s Yorkshire Rhubarb Gin, which recently won a sought-after Great Taste award, will be stocked in a total of 69 Marks & Spencer stores across their Yorkshire and Lancashire region. 12 John Lewis stores nationwide, including their flagship store on London’s Oxford Street, will also stock both Slingsby’s London Dry and Yorkshire Rhubarb gins, as part of the partnership’s new Gin Library promotion from September.

Since launching in August 2015, Spirit of Harrogate’s Slingsby Gin has surpassed the million-pound mark in terms of sales, as its range of three gins continues to impress. These new listings mark major commercial steps for the Yorkshire brand as it rapidly expands into new regions, with international plans on the horizon.

Co-Founder and Managing Director of Spirit of Harrogate, Marcus Black, comments: We are delighted by these significant listings as we seek to expand our retail distribution outside of the Yorkshire region. Even more pleasing is that the growing army of Slingsby fans who are driving demand in bars, hotels and restaurants are increasingly able to purchase our gins more widely to enjoy at home. We believe that our standout blue bottle and unique Yorkshire rhubarb gin provide real points of difference in an increasingly congested market and that both M&S and John Lewis customers will really appreciate our multi-award winning products.

Slingsby’s London Dry and Yorkshire Rhubarb gins are made using ingredients sourced locally from across Yorkshire and the brand bears the name of William Slingsby, the first man to discover the restorative properties of Harrogate’s famous spa water wells.