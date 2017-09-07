Fatal accident near Knaresborough

Share Share +1 Shares 83

Police investigating a fatal collision are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

At 4.36pm Wednesday 6 September 2017, a serious collision occurred at the junction of the B6163 and the A658 at Thistle Hill, between a blue Honda Jazz, a white Ford Transit and a black Peugeot 3008.

Sadly the driver of the Honda Jazz, a 74-year-old woman from Leeds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 70-year-old man from Leeds, who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries.

The driver of the white Ford Transit, a 60-year-old man from Batley, was taken to Harrogate District Hospital with neck and chest pain. He was later discharged.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 34-year-old man from Harrogate, was treated at the scene for shock.

The A658 and B6163 were both closed to allow collision investigators to carry out a full investigation of the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have captured the incident, or the vehicles prior to the collision on dash-cam to contact them.

Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to TC 1605 Lee Cobb. Alternatively you can email Lee.Cobb@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170159923.