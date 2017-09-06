Zoing invests in Harrogate wealth management boutique

Share Share +1 Shares 8

Financial adviser Ralph Zoing has joined forces with Lee Hurst, founder of Harrogate Wealth Management, to bolster the boutique firm which has seen substantial growth since its launch last November.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, Ralph has expertise in all areas of wealth management as well as an extensive network of contacts both within the professional adviser community and among private individuals. He has spent the last 12 years at the helm of Harrogate IFA Marshall Zoing and his previous experience includes roles with Brown Shipley Independent Financial Services and Ellis Bates Group.

In his new role, Ralph will focus on delivering a bespoke wealth planning service to Harrogate Wealth Management’s clients and developing links with fellow professionals. He is qualified to diploma level and also holds the advanced pension qualification allowing him to advise on all forms of pension and retirement planning. He is a collaboratively trained adviser and specialises in working with family lawyers and their clients to help guide them through the financial consequences of marital breakdown.

A keen sportsman, Ralph played for and coached at Harrogate and Leeds Rugby Clubs, as well as being the co-founder of the ‘Swing Low Sweet Charity’ fundraising event. He is also a governor of Cundall Manor School.

“As someone who is staunchly wedded to the principles of independent financial advice, I am really pleased to be working in a firm that is also fiercely protective of its independence,” explains Ralph. “Lee has done an amazing job of creating a truly client-focussed financial planning and wealth management firm, successfully providing bespoke advice to individuals, businesses and trusts.

“I am looking forward to working with Lee and the team to drive further growth, building on our reputation and service, while keeping clients firmly at the heart of everything we do.”

Co-director Lee Hurst adds: “Ralph is one of the most respected financial planners in the region and brings invaluable experience to the firm. Already, our fledgling business has grown to a six-strong team and in our first calendar year of trading, we have exceeded our predicted turnover by 40%.

“Ralph will add strength and depth to the team, helping us to meet growing demand for our services, which is particularly being driven by current interest in the topics of pensions and retirement planning advice. Our position as an independent, fee-based boutique firm, able to offer a high level of individual service and with a transparent fee structure, is proving very attractive to clients in Yorkshire.”

Based in Windsor House, Harrogate Wealth Management devises comprehensive services incorporating retirement planning, tax planning, personal inheritance, investment and pensions advice, working closely with clients’ other professional advisers as required. Since launch, non-advisory consultant Howard Marshall, another well-known and respected financial services professional with a wealth of experience, has joined the team. In addition, senior administrator Amanda Jones and directors’ PA Lisa Casey have also added their combined 32 years of financial services experience to the firm.