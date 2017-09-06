Harrogate Charities winners of Masonic Community Awards Public Vote

Harrogate Mayor, Coun Mrs Anne Jones and David S Pratt, the Provincial Grand Master of the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding

Two Harrogate charities are each £15,000 better off thanks to the Freemasons and a public vote.

As part of the fraternity’s tercentenary celebrations, the Masonic Charitable Foundation pledged £3m to 300 organisations nationwide, with the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s slice being £79,000.

Here, the public had eight charities to choose from. The one receiving the most votes would be awarded £25,000, whilst two would receive £15,000 each, two £6,000 each and three £4,000 each.

The total number of votes cast in the Province of Yorkshire West Riding – which incorporates West, South and parts of East and North Yorkshire – was 5,947, and Vision Support Harrogate District and Paperworks (Harrogate) Limited, will both receive £15,000.

Vision Support seeks to enable visually impaired people to live independently and provide opportunities to meet and interact with other visually impaired people, whilst Paperworks assists people with learning and/or physical disabilities through educational and vocational training to encourage and enable them to find gainful employment.

Rt W Bro David S Pratt, Provincial Grand Master of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: I’m delighted that all of these eight charities within our area are benefitting from these community awards. I would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for one of these superb organisations, and the great news is there are no losers, only winners. In addition to this year being the 300th anniversary of the founding of the first Grand Lodge in England, our Province is also celebrating its bicentenary. To mark this double milestone we have increased the annual amount we award to charities, via the Provincial Grand Master’s Fund, from £200,000 to £300,000. Again, this will benefit a huge number of organisations doing wonderful work across our Province.

The organisation that topped the provincial poll was Aurora Wellbeing Centre, in Mexborough, which will receive £25,000.

Motive8 Bradford Ltd and Autism Plus in Sheffield and Thorne both get £6,000, whilst Leeds based Learning Partnerships, Selby District Peter Pan Nursery and Halifax based Skillshop Limited each receive £4,000.

Learning Partnerships

Learning Partnerships is a Leeds based charity with 25 years experience of working in the inner city to provide opportunities and support for children, young people and adults to access education, employment, training and volunteering. Learning Partnerships offer a range of programmes and opportunities from volunteering and work placement schemes to diverse training and educational courses.

Selby District Peter Pan Nursery

Peter Pan Nursery is a pre-school nursery for children and families in North and West Yorkshire with additional needs. Places are available for children with additional needs, disabilities, illness, learning difficulties, behavioural issues etc. We also support children whose families are experiencing difficulties or are in need of respite and support.

Vision Support Harrogate District

We seek to enable visually impaired people to live independently and provide opportunities to meet and interact with other visually impaired people. We offer Information Technology training; provide advice on the help that is available; information on what being visually impaired means; opportunities to socialise, develop, or re-awaken craft skills

Paperworks (Harrogate) Limited

To assist people with learning and/or physical disabilities through educational and vocational training to encourage and enable them to find gainful employment.

Skillshop Limited

The aim of Skillshop is to provide specialised training for adults with learning disabilities in a caring environment. The objectives are to improve people’s self-esteem, confidence and personal development and break down social isolation. Based in Halifax.

Motive8 Bradford Ltd

Motive8 offers a tailor-made provision for young people that are NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training). Learners are able to identify their own goals and will be helped to realise their potential through personalised learning plans.

Aurora Wellbeing Centres

Aurora Wellbeing Centres support local people and their families living with cancer. Anyone with a diagnosis receives a free package of support, wellbeing programmes and holistic & beauty treatments to help raise their self-esteem and confidence. For centre based in Mexborough.

Autism Plus

A charity that supports adults and young people with autism, learning disabilities and mental health conditions across Yorkshire and Humber. Based in Sheffield and Thorne.