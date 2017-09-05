Share Share +1 Shares 34

Officers would like to speak to the woman in the CCTV image in connection with a theft at Asda in Harrogate.

At around 9.50am on Saturday 29 July, a woman went to the self-service checkout at Asda in Bower Road and left without paying for two items.

If you recognise the woman in the CCTV image, or have any information which could assist the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

Dial 101, press 2 select option 2, and ask for PC 1972 Matthew Reeve or email matthew.reeve@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170133569 when passing on any information