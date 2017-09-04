Harrogate Lawyer launches niche employment practice

Share Share +1 Shares 0

An employment law partner has launched his own niche firm in Harrogate specialising in advising boards and individual directors with employment law and strategic commercial advice.

Richard Port has advised company boards, UK trusts and senior executives, including from FTSE 100 companies, on employment law issues, often in support of corporate transactions in Yorkshire and beyond, during a career that has included partner roles at Ward Hadaway and Clarion Solicitors over the last decade and prior to that a number of years working as part of the Leeds employment team at Addleshaw Goddard.

Richard, who has specific expertise in advising businesses in the financial services, healthcare and retail sectors, principally at board level, on legal risk, compliance and HR issues relevant to employment law, said the new company, Boardside, would provide strategic advice at senior management and boardroom level, as well as providing employment law advisory services to organisations and individuals, throughout the UK.

Richard said: Boardside is a new style of employment law practice that will help directors, trustees and senior managers set policy, address gaps and prepare for growth and change, as well as supporting companies and senior executives through restructuring, internal disputes and tribunals matters. My knowledge and experience in the healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail and food production sectors will inevitably result in a strong focus within those industries, although we expect to be operating across multiple sectors, offering strategic support to directors and business owners in particular. By working at board level, we can help businesses and those who run them, set strategies and solutions that will bring greatest benefit to the company and its staff.