Sutton Bank to close for maintenance work

Essential annual maintenance work is to close Sutton Bank, on the A170 between Helmsley and Thirsk, for a week from Monday 11 September.

The work includes the annual inspection and maintenance of the rock face, which will ensure that the road remains structurally sound. North Yorkshire County Council will also be closing Osgoodby Lane south of the A170 and consequently there will be no access on or off the A170 at this junction for Osgoodby Lane residents.

During the Sutton Bank closure, access to premises on the bank will be maintained whenever possible, but there may be times when it is restricted. A diversion will be signposted along the caravan route through Ampleforth and Coxwold.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: Every effort will be made to ensure the work is completed as soon as possible and that any disruption is kept to a minimum. We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any disruption that these works may cause.

Councillor Gareth Dadd, who represents the Thirsk division, said: Sutton Bank is a vital part of the county’s highways network and ensuring it remains in good order is essential. It is not possible to do this work without closing the road.

Further information about the work can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks.