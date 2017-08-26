GCSE results day at Harrogate College

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Harrogate College’s students and staff celebrated another year of excellent GCSE results following extra study workshops to support students throughout their exams.

Harrogate College attracts many hard working students from different age groups and academic backgrounds, who all have their reasons for wanting to gain a higher grade in GCSE English, maths or science.

This year was no exception with over 250 students having sat the exams, so the College was bustling on Thursday 24 August when they arrived to collect the results that they have worked so hard to achieve.

Overall, grades were excellent across the board, with some students achieving A* grades.

Harrogate College Principal Debra Forsythe-Conroy said: I’m extremely proud of our students for achieving such excellent GCSE results, as well as the staff who work tirelessly to support students through the year.

Student Bistra Gergova opened her GCSE maths results to find she had gained an A*. Bistra began studying at Harrogate College in 2015 on an ESOL course (English for Speakers of Other Languages) before progressing on to an English GCSE. After passing those qualifications she continued to add to her repertoire with her GCSE maths.

Bistra Gergova said: I always enjoyed maths at school, but that was over 20 years ago! The tutors at Harrogate College have built my confidence hugely, as I always thought I wasn’t good enough. They are exceptional tutors and women who have taught me to believe in myself for the first time in my life, allowing me to grow and live my life in England.

GCSE English Student Kelly Bishop achieved a grade 7, equivalent to an A and is returning to Harrogate College in September to study her PGCE Teaching qualification, whilst undertaking a work placement, teaching beauty therapy at the College.

Kelly Bishop said: The first thing I’ll do is go home and give my three amazing kids a big hug!

Electrical students Jamie Foster and Liam Wood picked up their results and had both passed their GCSE maths, allowing them to progress to the next level of their studies.

Jamie Foster said: I’ve always found maths difficult, but I’ve smashed it! I can’t wait to return in September to continue my level 3 Electrical Installations course.