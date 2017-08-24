Ashville pupils achieve top grades in GCSEs

Share Share +1 Shares 2

Ashville are celebrating top results in the first GCSE exams to introduce the new 9-1 grading system alongside the traditional A* – G grades.

Some outstanding individual performances saw ten pupils achieve 10+ grades at A* – A (or equivalent) with at least five of those grades at A* (or equivalent).

This year, the new numerical grading system applies to Maths and English, with most other subjects changing to the new system next year.

Seven per cent of all Maths and English results at Ashville were the top grade of 9 which is higher than the old A* grade and awarded to only the most able pupils. 31 per cent of Maths and English grades were 9-7.

Ashville College’s headline figures for 2017 GCSE results are:

· 44 per cent of all grades were A* – A (excluding Maths and English)

· 91 per cent of all grades were A* – C (excluding Maths and English)

· 31 per cent of all Maths and English grades were 9-7

· 94 per cent of all Maths and English grades were 9-4; four is seen as the equivalent of a pass

· 10 pupils achieved 10+ grades at A* – A (or equivalent) with at least 5 A* (or equivalent)

Notable individual successes include Justin Ross, who achieved 12 A* – A with at least 8 A* (or equivalent) grades; Anna Jackman Straw, Will Armitage and James Murtagh, who gained 11 A* – A grades with at least 8 A* (or equivalent); James Keen and Charlotte Styles who gained 10 A* with at least 8 A* (or equivalent) grades.

New Headmaster Mr Richard Marshall said: “It’s great to see some outstanding individual performances from pupils, and I am delighted to see so many of our Year 11 students are moving into our Sixth Form, where I am sure they will continue to grow and succeed at the highest level.

“In addition to the strong results in the new English and Maths GCSEs, over 50 per cent of grades were A* – A in seven subjects including Biology, Geography, Physics and Spanish.

“These results, coupled with last week’s strong A-Level results, reinforce Ashville’s position as a school where the highest academic results are achieved, in a caring family environment, where individual pupils are nurtured and encouraged to become the best versions of themselves.

“I am privileged to be the next Headmaster of this prestigious school and am proud to celebrate the hard work of our outstanding pupils, our talented and committed staff for their dedication, and our parents for their continued partnership and support. I look forward to building on this success in the years to come.”