Almost 130 knives were handed in to police stations across North Yorkshire as part of a nationwide clampdown on knife crime last month.

North Yorkshire Police revealed the figures following Operation Sceptre, a co-ordinated week of action which took place across the country from Monday 17 July 2017 to Sunday 23 July to target those who carry knives.

Across the county, knife collection bins were placed in Selby, Scarborough, York, Northallerton, Harrogate and Skipton police stations from to give people an opportunity to dispose of knives and blades safely.

North Yorkshire Police also worked with local Trading Standards teams to undertake test purchasing operations in local retailers to test their compliance with knife sale regulations.

Out of the 18 stores tested, most of the high street stores passed by refusing to sell a knife to our test-purchasers with four out of 13 failing. However, all five online retailers failed by selling knives to a person under 18.

Temporary Sergeant Dave France, of North Yorkshire Police said: North Yorkshire is one of the safest places in England, and levels of knife crime in particular are very low. However, we are not complacent about knife crime and continue to work hard to take these weapons off our streets. Through our collection bins we have had over 130 weapons, in varying forms, handed in from standard kitchen knives, to hunting knives and Samurai swords. We have also identified a number of retailers who think it’s okay to sell knives to under 18s and will be taking further action against these. Our message is clear, don’t carry a knife. Anyone who has information on knife crime in their local community should contact us on 101, or pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always dial 999.