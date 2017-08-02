Share Share +1 Shares 72

As the Harrogate town centre Argos is about to close, a new Argos is set to open at the Sainsbury’s on Wetherby road.

The new Argos digital store will open inside the Sainsbury’s Harrogate supermarket on 30 August 2017.

It will have some items for immediate pickup and others can be pre-ordered for click to collect in store.

There will also be an eBay collection point so buyers can collect their eBay purchases.

Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos and is part of its strategy to help its customers shop whenever and wherever they want

Martyn Nicholson, Manager at Sainsbury’s Harrogate store said: Sainsbury’s has been a part of the local community for a number of years and we are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store. The new shop is great for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We’re looking forward to feedback from customers about the increased range and offer.