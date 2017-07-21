Share Share +1 Shares 266

Harrogate and District Travel Ltd trading as The Harrogate Bus Company, Transdev Harrogate, the36 and Harrogate Connect has been called to public inquiry by the Office of the Traffic Commissioner.

The hearing will consider an investigation by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) into the punctuality and reliability of the operator’s registered local bus services.

Alex Hornby, the CEO of Harrogate and District Travel Ltd, was asked to comment on the matter and provided the following comment through Ben Mansfield their Marketing and Communications Manager.

A Harrogate and District Travel Ltd spokesman said: We can confirm that we have been called to a Public Inquiry in relation to matters of punctuality and reliability of our local bus network, and we take our responsibilities as a road user and a bus operator extremely seriously.

The Traffic Commissioner hearing is scheduled for 13 September 2017 in Leeds and is run as a formal court hearing where evidence will be heard.

A formal announcement will follow in Notices and Proceedings published by the Office of the Traffic Commissioner.