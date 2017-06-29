Damage to nearly thirty vehicles in Kirk Hammerton

Share Share +1 Shares 199

Police are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage at Yorkshire Vehicle Solutions, Kirk Hammerton, York.

Officers would like help in identifying the man in the CCTV image, as they would like to speak to him in connection with the incident.

The twenty nine vehicles are believed to have been damaged at around 10.30pm on Sunday 4 June 2017.

The damage, which totals to around £1,000 paintwork damage per vehicle, was discovered by the owner of Yorkshire Vehicle Solutions on the morning on Monday 5 June 2017.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Kyle McBride.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170097803 when passing on information.