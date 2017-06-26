Television theft suspects arrested in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 4

Police in Harrogate have arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a television.

The incident occurred at Asda on Bower Road at around 12.20pm today (Monday 26 June 2017).

The suspects, aged 21 and 20, were arrested after security staff became suspicious and alerted the police.

They are being held in custody for questioning.

Witnesses and anyone with information that could assist the investigation, are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sheree Evans. Or email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12170111810 when providing details about this incident.