Plans submited for redevelopment of old Council site

Local developer, Hornbeam Park Developments Ltd has submitted a planning application to redevelop a property on Victoria Avenue, previously used by Harrogate Borough Council to provide 18,500 sq.ft. of high specification Grade A offices, together with underground parking.

Chris Bentley, Managing Director of Hornbeam Park Developments said: We are pleased that the Council have supported our vision for an exciting new Grade A office statement building on this site, which will create a new benchmark in facilities for town centre offices and mirror those that are already available on Hornbeam Park. We hope to attract the most adventurous, high growth companies to Harrogate with this project.

The proposed development, located in a strategically important area of the business district, comprises a total 18.500 sq.ft. net (1,721 m2) of modern high specification office space with underground parking. Accommodation is arranged over three floors, with each floor split into two separate differently sized areas served by a central core, containing circulation and welfare facilities.

The offices have been arranged so that they can be used by a single tenant, or subdivided into smaller separate offices giving full flexibility. Two levels of parking are proposed below the office accommodation, accessed via a controlled ramp, which contain 45 car spaces, 24 cycle parking spaces and 2 motorcycle spaces.

The new Victoria Park House will provide highly efficient, stunning Grade A office space with facilities, including VRF heat recovery cooling, 100% raised floors, an EPC A rating, LED lighting, full height solar control glazing, feature reception area, lift, DDA compliancy and exceptional level of parking provision in the town centre.

Robbins Associates are marketing the space.

Chris Robbins said: Harrogate Town Centre has not seen a development of this quality for decades. The town has unfortunately lost a huge amount of office space of all types to residential use, in the last 4 years as the result of planning changes. There is a pent up demand for prestige quality office space in the town centre and this new Victoria Park House will begin the process of addressing this demand. We are already in discussion with a number of companies about this building. It will establish a new benchmark in the town for prime offices and will hopefully secure the retention of existing companies, who would otherwise move to Leeds to get this quality of space or even attract new companies, out of Leeds to enjoy the superior lifestyle associated with working in Harrogate.

It is considered that the scheme addresses the design criteria and crisis level shortage of prime office space in the town centre and also brings benefits to the wider area, by way of providing a significant additional 150 permanent jobs with an estimated 120 jobs, during the construction phase.