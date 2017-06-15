Martin House set to hold Colour Run in July

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Dazzle and dash for cash as Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People holds its annual Colour Run in July.

Martin House is asking runners from around the region to wear their whitest whites and prepare to be pelted with paint as they run around the 3.5km course at Stockeld Park near Wetherby on Sunday 23 July 2017.

Perfect for families, friends and workmates, runners set off dressed in perfect white and end up as unique works of art as they pass through yellow, blue, green, red and pink paint stations on the route.

Ellie Barker, events fundraiser for Martin House, said: This is the ultimate fun run – you can walk, run or even dance your way round, becoming more colourful as you go. In fact, the brighter you are at the finish line, the better.

A fitness coach will get the crowd warmed up before the start of the run, and everyone who takes part will receive a Colour Run medal. There will also be Martin House merchandise on sale. Stockeld Park will also be selling cakes and refreshments, and it will be open at a discounted rate for people who have taken part in the run.

Martin House provides care and support to children and young people with life-limiting illnesses throughout West, North and East Yorkshire – along with their families – at its hospice, in hospitals and in their own homes.

Ellie added: It will cost us more than £6 million this year to provide our services, and we rely on public support for most of that, so every pound raised by events like the Colour Run makes a huge difference to us. We’d also like to thank our paint station sponsors Bellway Homes, HartLaw, Branded3, Redline Specialist Cars and Weightmans, their support means more of the money raised will go directly to pay for our services.

It costs £20 for adults, £15 for children (five to 15), £50 for a family ticket (two adults, two children) and group bookings of five or more adults is £15 each. There is also a free goody bag for people who raise more than £50 in sponsorship.

You can sign up at www.martinhouse.org.uk, by emailing events@martinhouse.org.uk or by calling 01937 844569.

Notes to editors

Martin House provides family-led care and support for children and young people with life-limiting conditions (life-limiting means the child or young person is not expected to live beyond young adulthood).

Every year we support over 420 children and young people, and their families plus 150 bereaved families across West, North and East Yorkshire, both at our hospice and in families’ own homes.

The hospice, based in Boston Spa, has nine bedrooms in Martin House, and six in Whitby Lodge, which cares for teenagers and young adults up to the age of 30 (and sometimes beyond). Our services include respite stays, symptom control, emergency care, community care and end of life care.

Bereavement support is offered to families, often for two to three years after their child’s death. We also offer bereavement support to families whose child had a life-limiting condition but did not have the opportunity to use the hospice.

There is no cost to any of the families using our services. It costs in excess of £6 million a year to provide this care, the majority of which comes from voluntary donations and fundraising.

Reg Charity number 517919

For further information contact: Trish Ellis, PR and Communications Officer

T: 01937 844569, ext 254 or 07827 930835

E: tellis@martinhouse.org.uk