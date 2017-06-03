Man charged to Court in York serious sexual assault

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in York have charged a man (Friday 2 June) with two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of theft of a mobile phone.

The 27-year-old from Darlington is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (3 June 2017)

The man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested in connection with the investigation of an incident in the early hours of Monday (29 May 2017).

Police released CCTV image was taken from the Kuda Nightclub on Clifford Street at around 2.45am.