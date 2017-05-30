Transdev give away 100 bus trips to encourage people to try innovative crowdfunding travel

Share Share +1 Shares 12

The first 100 people to book bus trips with Transdev’s new ground-breaking new app, VAMOOZ, will get to travel for free,

There’ll be day trips to sports venues, shopping parks, festivals and events – and as the scheme grows – regular crowdfunded services to specific destinations, such as schools and business parks which may not lie conveniently on the existing bus networks across Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Payment is made via the VAMOOZ app with the final price for all customers falling as more people commit to travelling.

VAMOOZ Manager Rebecca Reeve-Burnett said: VAMOOZ gives everyone a chance to go where they choose. We’re now ready to roll out the concept across the north with a fantastic launch offer to encourage people to get involved and suggest a trip via the VAMOOZ app. Using the app, people can also suggest a destination of their choice for a day trip across the North – including to places not normally served by the regular bus network. The most popular choices are then selected to run – as well as a free ride for the first 100 people to book, and £5 off the first trip for everyone.

Transdev Blazefield CEO Alex Hornby said: The idea behind VAMOOZ is new in the UK bus industry. It grew from fresh demand from school children travelling into Harrogate and the many requests from people to serve new destinations. It takes the concept of bus network design out of the hands of remote planners, instead giving power to the people. It is customers who can suggest trips and help to crowdfund new bus routes. We reward people who encouraging others to travel by lowering the price for everyone. The VAMOOZ app makes picking trips, contributing new ideas for routes and paying for journeys intuitive and simple.

The VAMOOZ concept was home-grown by the team at Transdev Blazefield and subsequently developed into the app by Joel Kidd of Find My Bus UK.

See www.govamooz.co.uk for the app.