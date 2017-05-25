David Laws appointed new Chief Executive of Leeds Bradford Airport

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Leeds Bradford Airport has appointed David Laws as its new Chief Executive in succession to John Parkin who is retiring, having substantially developed the airport during the last 10 years.

The airport now operates to over 70 destinations in 25 countries and has grown passenger numbers by 6% over the last 12 months to 3.7 million passengers.

LBA is a major contributor to the economic development of the region and new investment is underway to improve and expand the operations. John Parkin will continue as a non Executive Director.

David Laws was previously Chief Executive of Newcastle Airport for 10 years and has 39 years’ experience in the airport sector. He began his career as a trainee Fireman at Newcastle Airport in April 1979 and went onto become Fire Officer, subsequently becoming the Airport’s Safety advisor.

David held a number of roles in airport operations, before becoming Commercial Director responsible for the development of the Airline and Retail business and then Chief Executive.

David Laws, Chief Executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, said:My passion is for airport development and ensuring that the customer journey is a truly great experience. I am excited about joining Leeds Bradford Airport to further improve, expand and develop the business and look forward to working with the team at Leeds Bradford Airport and all those involved from the airlines, stakeholders and partners to develop the next phase of the airport’s growth.