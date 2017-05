Share Share +1 Shares 2

Following Monday evenings bomd attack in Manchester, Harrogate has shown support and held a vigil on Tuesday evening, 23 May 2017 at 8pm

The event was arranged over social media in a few hours and saw around 40 people come together by the Cenotaph in the town centre.

People had the opportunity to speak, a poem was read as a group and two Oasis songs were sung.