Stolen quad bike prompts police rural security warning

Police are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen from Fellbeck, near Pateley Bridge.

Between 7.30pm on Sunday 21 May and 6am on Monday 22 May, a red Honda TRX500 quad bike was stolen from a property just off the B6265 at Fellbeck.

During the same the evening a number of outbuildings were also entered at properties off Brimham Rocks Road.

If you can provide any information which may assist the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number NYP-22052017-0105.

Quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles are among the items most likely to be stolen in rural areas, and in the light of recent thefts, police are urging owners to:

• park as close to your premises as possible, ideally in a locked garage or well-lit open space preferably out of sight from nearby roads

• remove keys when not in use, and do not leave them near the vehicle

• secure with wheel clamps or by chaining to a ground anchor / locking post

• mark or customise your vehicle so it is easily identifiable

• consider fitting tracking devices for high value vehicles

• keep a record of all vehicles, including serial numbers and security marks.