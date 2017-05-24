New appointments at Kirkbys Solicitors

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Continuing expansion at Kirbys Solicitors in Harrogate has resulted in two new appointments being announced for the Estate Planning and Administration and Family Law departments.

Sara Spencer ATII TEP has joined Kirbys as an Associate Senior Trust and Estate Practitioner, while Lisa Cooke has taken on the role of Associate Solicitor to further boost family law services at the firm’s Harrogate offices.

The latest recruits bring invaluable skill sets to the practice and their addition to the Kirbys team is part of the firm’s ongoing strategy to remain at the forefront of legal service providers in North Yorkshire.

Sara has almost 30 years’ experience in the accountancy and law sectors, counting KMPG and leading law firm Wrigleys amongst her former employers.

Specialising in Trust and tax issues, Sara said: I have known Amanda Lee (one of the firm’s partners) for quite a few years and was aware of Kirbys’ excellent reputation. I see my role as being that of a bridge between the accountancy side and the law side so that the firm gets the best possible outcomes for both beneficiaries and trustees.

Meanwhile Lisa, who had previously worked for the firm after qualifying as a solicitor, is delighted to be rejoining Kirbys. Lisa has also worked for Bywaters Topham Phillips LLP and will be specialising in divorce, financial matters and Children Act proceedings in her position as Associate Solicitor in Kirbys’ family law department.

Like Sara, Lisa also lives in Harrogate and while working locally was one of the advantages in joining Kirbys, it was the firm’s strong traditional core values of honesty and integrity that ultimately attracted them to their respective roles.

Lisa said: Kirbys has an excellent reputation and its strong family law and partnership values fit perfectly with my own high standards.

Managing Partner, Mark Hutchinson, said: Kirbys has a rich history of delivering quality legal expertise in the Yorkshire region, while constantly evolving to meet the challenges posed by today’s changing society. Sara and Lisa will help the firm meet the high expectations of its clients and will play a vital role in driving the firm forward.

Partnership services include commercial law, estate planning, family law, litigation and property. The firm’s well founded advice and knowledge can be channelled into a bespoke all-inclusive service to suit individual clients’ needs.