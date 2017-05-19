Thanks to kind-hearted public and appeal for information after Knaresborough cyclist collision

Share Share +1 Shares 4

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle in Knaresborough.

The incident occurred at the junction of Farfield Avenue and Wetherby Road in the town at around 3.30pm on Sunday 14 May 2017

A 39-year-old local man was riding his pedal cycle along Wetherby Road and had turned right into Farfield Avenue. As he entered the junction he was forced to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle. This led to the cyclist falling from his bike and sustaining serious injuries, breaking his collar bone and a finger. The vehicle involved left the scene prior to police arrival and no further information regarding it is known.

Traffic Constable Ken Riley, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, who attended the scene said: I urge anyone who saw this incident to come forward with any information they may have about the vehicle involved. I am particularly keen to speak with a man who was driving what has been described as an ‘old style VW Golf in black’. He was seen by a witness helping the injured cyclist to his feet at the side of the road. Unfortunately this person left the scene prior to police arrival and I believe he may have vital information to help me shed light on the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TC Ken Riley of North Yorkshire Police, by calling 101 and selecting option 2. Alternatively, email ken.riley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12170082966.

TC Riley added: I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank those members of the public who did stop with the cyclist and helped him prior to the arrival of the emergency services. Their assistance was of great comfort, and both the injured party and his family are very grateful.