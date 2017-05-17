Harrogate’s newest junior club New Park Bulldogs have a  ‘Super Sunday’

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Both our U13s teams from New Park Bulldogs FC have won their respective leagues in Garforth Division 2 and Hgte and District League B Division last Sunday

Both teams started the day needing wins to be champions of their respective Divisions.

Harrogate squad were first meeting Lawnswood away 7 days after losing the Cup Final in a winner takes all final league match. They were determined not to be runners up again. Goals from top scorer Sam Hutchinson (2), JP Maxwell (2) and Ben Barton ensured a 5-0 victory as they secured the title of Harrogate B league with a wonderful display of passing football. Their 9th league win on the bounce.

Our Garforth squad took to the field three hours later also needing a victory and goals from Charlie Margo (2) , Josh Dale, Harvey Leach, Ben Chumas, plus an OG gave them a dominant 6-2 result defeating Garforth Villa and so topping the table for their second league title in two seasons. This being their fourth game in two weeks as they made up a 9pt gap to claim the division.

Chairman and Head Coach Steve McCulloch said: To win both leagues in our third season is testament to our coaches and the work ethic of our players. Four weeks ago both teams were far off the pace needing perfect performances every game to achieve this result. They deserve to be champions as they did it the hard way.