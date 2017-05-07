Pinewoods, Rotary Wood Planning decision due

Share Share +1 Shares 2

The planning decision regarding the expansion of Harrogate Spring Water Limited onto Rotary Wood is planned for 2pm on Tuesday 9 May 2017.

This is an open meeting at Crescent Gardens.

Despite concerns being raised by areas of Harrogate Council and many other groups the planners recommendation is to Approve.

The full report can be read here

39 objections have been received.

Grounds for objection:

Loss of woodland

Loss of trees planted by Rotary Club and volunteers

Loss of local amenity

Loss of greenfield site

Harm to the landscape of SLA and Pine Woods

Increased heavy traffic

Unsustainable development

Increased carbon footprint

Loss of biodiversity

Conflict of interest as Council is landowner

Harrogate Borough Council collects money from Harrogate Spring Water both Ground Rent and a payment based upon a Turnover Rent approach. Following a Freedom of Information request, Harrogate Borough Council have confirmed that Ground Rent is £13,615.21, but are not willing to disclose Turnover Rent as it would be a breach of confidence with Harrogate Spring Water and would also be commercially sensitive to them.

The proposed development would provide an additional 5,500 sqm. of floorspace and provide and additional 32 jobs on top of the current 70 full time positions.

The Pinewoods Conservation Group has written to members of the planning committee to suggest that they visit the site before making any decision.

A representative from Harrogate Rotary will also argue against this development as part of the meeting.