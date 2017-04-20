Extreme Creations mark a year of growth

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Digital marketing agency Extreme Creations has cemented a year of growth with the unveiling of an impressive studio expansion and six new faces to meet client demand.

The business increased its space at Harrogate’s Windsor House by almost a third, to over 3,500 square feet, delivering more creative work space for its expanding team. The refurbishment and design of spaces old and new included a revamped break space, a unique living room for quiet working and a music and movie themed room which reflects the diverse tastes of the whole team. The re-fit was funded in part by a grant through working with the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) business growth service and support from Harrogate-based Growth Manager Alistair Forbes.

Six new faces have bolstered the full-service team to aid an influx of work across both development and project/campaign management. Amir, Shaun, Josh, Andy and Ben are working across back and front end web development projects, while James joins as Campaign Manager for the MKM Building Supplies account; a national client with a retainer that has grown consistently since it commenced in early 2016.

The team works across the region and the country on a diverse mix of clients and brands, with increasing interest from the FMCG sector thanks to impressive results for accounts like Nisa Retail; work for this client has received two nominations for The Drum’s national marketing awards programme. Closer to home, the business has just completed a complex and exciting project, redesigning the site for Harrogate Convention Centre; a portal used by thousands of visitors as they plan their visits to Harrogate for both work and leisure.

With more new business in the pipeline, the team is set to welcome another handful of new recruits in the next three months, but in the meantime, remains focused on its output for clients and maximising its investment in its Harrogate HQ.

MD Antony Prince said: It’s been a whirlwind few months for Extreme. The investment in the new office space was designed to help futureproof our offering here, allowing us space to grow, but importantly, to give the team the very best possible environment in which to do their excellent work. By involving the team in every aspect of the design and decor, we have created a space which feels uniquely us and provides a range of spaces that are both practical and inspirational. Feedback from the team, clients and visitors has been overwhelmingly positive.