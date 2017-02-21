Police set to return to scene of unsolved Knaresborough hit-and-run case

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 25

Family and detectives will next week revisit the scene of hit-and-run death and renew appeal ten years on.

The family of a pensioner who was killed by a hit-and-run driver will join detectives to appeal for fresh information on the tenth anniversary of his death and lay flowers at the scene.

Bill Hendry, 75, was knocked down while crossing Stockwell Lane, Knaresborough with his dog, Abby, at 9.38am on 26 February 2007. After running him over, the driver fled the scene and Mr Hendry died in hospital the same day.

Police have always believed that the driver knew they had stuck Mr Hendry. However, despite considerable media coverage at the time and an extensive investigation, nobody has been brought to justice for his death.