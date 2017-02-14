Rossett School students celebrate Oxbridge offers

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 24

Hours of studying and hard work have paid off for a trio of Rossett School students who have been offered a place at the world’s most prestigious universities.

Katie Lofthouse, 18, Rob Torrance, 17, and Kate Lewis, 17, who are in Year 13 at the school, have all received Oxbridge offers.

Katie, from the Jennyfield area of Harrogate, is a keen hockey player and debater, as well as a budding mathematician. She has been offered a place at University College, Oxford, to study Chemistry, and needs two A*s and an A in her A-Level subjects of Maths, Biology, Chemistry and an EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) where her chosen focus is Genetic Engineering.

Kaitie said: Ever since attending a United Kingdom Mathematics Trust (UKMT) summer school at Oxford in Year 10, it has been my aspiration to attend the University. Throughout my academic career, I have received tremendous support from the staff at Rossett , which has helped no end in preparing me for the challenge of life at Oxford. I’m ecstatic to have received an offer, especially from the college I applied to, and plan to work hard to meet the requirements.

Rob, from Starbeck, has been offered a place at St Anne’s College, Oxford, to study Bio-Chemistry. He must achieve an A* and two As in his A-Level subjects of Biology, Chemistry and Maths to take up his place.

Rob, who is delighted with his offer, said: The school has been fantastic in supporting me with the whole application process, including personal statement help, mock interviews and general interview prep.

Kate, from Harrogate, was thrilled to be offered a place at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge, to study Maths and Computer Science. She must achieve two A*s, one A, plus STEP qualifications in her A-Level subjects of Maths, Further Maths and Physics in order to attend the university.

Brendan Foley, Director of Sixth Form at Rossett School, said: The students worked very hard on their applications and we are extremely proud of their achievements. Congratulations to them and all other sixth formers who have already received offers for their chosen universities – many of which are unconditional. With continued hard work, they are on track to take the next step towards future success.