Harrogate Water announces major partnership with Keep Britain Tidy to encourage more plastic recycling

Harrogate Water has announced a major partnership with Keep Britain Tidy to get more people recycling.

The company wants to understand and help influence consumer behaviour around the recycling of plastic bottles and has the support of Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport

Andrew Jones MP said: Harrogate Water has chosen to partner with Keep Britain Tidy, which is one of Britain’s most iconic and effective environmental charities. This is an entirely commendable move and I applaud them for taking this initiative.

Harrogate Water will work actively with Keep Britain Tidy to encourage more consumers to recycle.

The partnership has three pillars:

Harrogate Water is a primary sponsor of the national Great British Spring Clean campaign from March 3-5 involving thousands of volunteers cleaning up their neighbourhoods all over Britain. Bottles of Harrogate Spring will display the Great British Spring Clean logo.

Bottles of both Harrogate Spring and Thirsty Planet water will display the newly-redesigned Tidyman logo, the world’s most famous environmental symbol.

In conjunction with Keep Britain Tidy, Harrogate Water will commission independent research which will inform a targeted recycling campaign to interact with consumers in a more engaging way.

The Great British Spring Clean, supported by TV naturalist and writer Steve Backshall, will be Keep Britain Tidy’s biggest ever clean-up campaign.

Harrogate marketing manager Nicky Cain said: We hate waste and love recycling and are pleased to announce our support for Keep Britain Tidy and the Great British Spring Clean. We are particularly proud of the opportunity to display the Tidyman logo. We support the urgent call to action by HRH The Prince of Wales who has asked businesses to play their part in creating a circular economy, to maximise recycling and minimise waste. The public has shown a desire to recycle and nearly 60 per cent of all PET plastic bottles are recycled. However, we can and must do better. We are determined to play our part in encouraging consumers to keep up momentum towards far higher recycling rates.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: We are always delighted to partner with like-minded organisations which care for the environment and we greatly appreciate the support of Harrogate Water. We look forward to working closely with them to influence consumer attitudes and encourage more recycling. The Great British Spring Clean is about getting all those people who care about their environment to take action. We know that more than 50 per cent of people are concerned about the appearance of their local area and so we want them to feel that they can do something about it and they are not alone in caring.

Andrew Jones MP added: I meet many local and national companies who take their responsibilities to our community very seriously. Our community is stronger when people put something back, so I support this. Many see caring for our precious and special environment as the cause they most wish to support.

Harrogate Water operates from one of the most environmentally efficient facilities in the UK; all its plastic and glass bottles are 100 per cent recyclable and none of the company’s waste goes to landfill.

Anyone can take part in the Great British Spring Clean. To find your nearest event or if you want to organise one, simply go to www.greatbritishspringclean.org.uk and register.