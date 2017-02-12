Harrogate Town 3 – 0 Worcester City

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 3

Harrogate Town ground out a workmanlike 3-0 victory over struggling Worcester City at the CNG Stadium.

Simon Weaver kept faith with the side that defeated Boston last week and his decision nearly paid early dividends when Joe Leesley skimmed the crossbar from Lloyd Kerry’s pass.

On ten minutes,the prolific Simon Ainge gave Town the lead, when he finished off a fine run and cross from Joe Colbeck, to beat Ethan Ross from close range.

Town were dominant and Kerry and Louie Swain combined to create a chance for Colbeck,who shot across goal just wide of the far post.

A Tyler Weir foul on Swain, presented Leesley with a free kick which Town skipper, Danny Ellis, headed wide of the target, while at the other end Ellis had to make a vital interception to keep out Cieron Keane’s dangerous centre.

A low tempo first half ended with Ellis, once again pushing forward to head yet another Leesley free kick high over the bar.

After the break,Worcester,prompted by Junior English and sub, Ebby Nelson-Addy, tried hard to get into the game but lacked any firepower in front of goal.

On sixty three minutes, the visitors were given a let off when Ellis headed a Leesley free kick back across goal and Swain’s follow up header bounced off the top of the crossbar.

Unfortunately, City’s respite was short lived,because four minutes later,Ellis headed in a Leesley corner to make it two.

Peter Crook had to be on his mettle to beat out a powerful drive from Kennedy Digie for a corner as Worcester rallied, but on seventythree minutes Swain made the game safe for Town.

A period of Town pressure ended with an Ainge shot being diverted into the path of Swain and he lashed the ball into the far corner for Town’s third.

It only remained for Leesley to spurn a great chance to get his name onto the scoresheet when he blazed high into the hospital car park after Warren Burrell’s pass to Swain was centred back across goal.

Town

1 Crook,2 Turner, 3 Parker, 4 Burrell, 5 Shiels, 6 Ellis (c),7 Colbeck,8 Kerry (Agnew 81), 9 Ainge, 10 Swain, 11 Leesley (Agnew 81).

Unused subs,12 Thanoj,15 Muskwe, 16 Platt. Booking Leesley, Man of the Match Colbeck.

Scorers,Ainge 10,Ellis 67,Swain 73. Att.716

Worcester City,

1 Ross,2 Chambers (Gallinagh 77),3 Weir, 4 Jordan Keane,5 Oji (c),6 Digie, 7 Steele (Nelson- Addy 23),8 English, 9 Bishop (Scrivens 80), 10 Murphy, 11 Cieron Keane.

Unused subs,12 Jackman,15 Hutchinson. Bookings,Jordan Keane,Nelson-Addy.

By John Harrison.