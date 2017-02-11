Harrogate Ladies’ College Crowned U15 North Lacrosse Champions

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 7

Harrogate Ladies’ College pupils are celebrating after being crowned U15 champions in the North Lacrosse Tournament.

The tournament took place at Moreton Hall School in Shropshire and attracted school and club teams from across the North of England.

Harrogate Ladies’ College U15 squad played 7 matches in the round-robin format tournament. After 2 and a half hours play the school won 6 out of their 7 matches and were crowned U15 champions.

Fran Irvine, Lacrosse Coach at Harrogate Ladies’ College said: Lacrosse is a pretty fierce sport and I’ve heard it described as the fastest sport on two legs! It’s really big in the USA and Canada but there are also a lot of really good men and women’s teams competing across the UK and at national level. There were certainly some strong teams at the North Tournament. Our girls had to work really hard and they showed real grit and determination in every single match. I hope they’re really proud of what they achieved – I’m certainly proud of them!