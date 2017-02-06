Police confirm an 89-year old woman died in Northallerton collision

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Police have confirmed the identity of the elderly woman who died as a result of a collision involving a red tipper truck in Northallerton on Tuesday 31 January 2017.

She was 89-year-old Mildred Horner of Thirsk Road, Northallerton.

The 51-year-old driver of the lorry has been spoken to as a voluntary attendee.

The incident happend on Thirsk Road, Northallerton at the roundabout near Tesco supermarket and Northallerton Library.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone with any information which could assist is asked to contact DC1658 Kirsten Aldridge via 101 or email Kirsten.Aldridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference 12170017375.ly assisting police with their enquiries