Ashville College hosts intrepid adventurers as Kendal Mountain Festival tour pulls into Harrogate

Two intrepid adventurers are the headline speakers at an evening of global exploration being staged this Friday (10 February 2017) at Harrogate’s Ashville College.

Sarah Outen, who spent four-and-half years rowing, cycling and kayaking around the world, will be joined on stage at the Kendal Mountain Festival Tour by Ash Dykes, the first person to trek the length of Madagascar. Being held in the school’s Soothill Hall at 7pm on Friday, the evening will also feature a selection of the best adventure films from around the world. These include footage of Johanna Nordbald, the Finnish freediver who dives under the ice, and Tom Seipp, a fearless young cyclist with an incredible enthusiasm for long journeys on his bike. The Kendal Mountain Festival Tour is considered the country’s premier mountain film festival. It is award-winning and the most diverse event of its type in the world and its vision is to inspire more people to explore, enjoy and represent mountains, wilderness and their cultures.

Record-breaker Sarah will be talking about her journey, “London2London: Via the World”, in which she looped the planet by boat, bicycle and kayak.

Her journey by land and sea was full of adventures and surprises – from mid-ocean rescues to proposals and extremes in temperatures and kindness on the road.

Her second book “Dare to Do: Taking on the planet by boat and bike”, will be available to buy on the night.

In 2014, Ash became the first person to walk across Mongolia solo and unsupported, some 1,500 miles in 78 days whilst pulling 120kg in a wheeled trailer.

Then, in 2015, he became the first person to traverse Madagascar’s length, taking on eight of the highest mountains on island, 1,600 miles in 155 days.

FHM Magazine dubbed him as “one of the world’s most fearless outdoors men”, and in a Wales Online poll was rated the “seventh coolest person in Wales”.

Anna Rakusen-Guy, Ashville Trading Events and Lettings manager, said: We are very proud to be hosting this event at Ashville College. It promises to be an absolutely fantastic evening hearing from two such inspirational characters as Sarah and Ash.

Tickets, priced at £15 and £7.50 for the U16s, are available for purchase from Kendal Mountain Tour website found at http://www.kendalmountaintour.com/harrogate