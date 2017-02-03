Highfield Prep School Receives Independent Association Accreditation

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Highfield Prep School is delighted to announce its accreditation as a member of IAPS, The Independent Association of Prep Schools, which represents over 650 outstanding preparatory schools throughout the United Kingdom and overseas.

The kite mark is a sign of quality and to be eligible for membership schools must reach a very high standard; delivering excellent standards of education and pastoral care to their pupils.

Head of Highfield Prep School, James Savile said: This is a wonderful achievement for our school. Not only does this bring a lot of prestige, but it also enables us to explore new opportunities for staff development and the potential for sporting fixtures on a regional or national level – which is very exciting for everyone! Highfield Prep is an exceptional independent school and to be recognised at this level is testament to the hard work of all the teaching staff. Their dedication and commitment to the school and the children is outstanding.

Located in the heart of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, Highfield Prep School is part of the Harrogate Ladies’ College independent family of schools, which also includes Bankfield Nursery and Pre-Prep.

IAPS believe that schools should be unfettered by government interference and with fewer financial and other resourcing constraints than state schools, to ensure that their educational provision is tailored to the needs of the individual children.

Although each of their schools is independent, and has its own ethos, they are all committed to delivering an excellent, well-rounded education to the pupils in their care.