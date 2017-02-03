Funding approved for a new multi-use sports court in Markington

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 0

Pre-school and school children along with youngsters and adults in Markington are set to get a new Multi-Use Sports Court thanks to a £27,000 grant from funding body WREN.

The money, awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund, will be used to provide a safe and secure space that is specially designed to be used for a variety of different sports including tennis, football, hockey, netball or basketball to the rear of Markington War Memorial Institute just of the High Street in Markington, Near Harrogate.

Matt Sharpe, retiring Co-Chairman of Markington War Memorial Institute believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of the people living in the area.

Matt said: This project will provide a real boost to the people of Markington. It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we are really looking forward to our multi use games area taking shape over the next few months.

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Penny Beaumont, WREN’s grant manager for Yorkshire, said: We’re delighted to be supporting the Markington MUGA project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for a wide range of people in Markington and the surrounding villages. WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

Project spokesperson Matt hopes the facility will be ready to use by May 2017.

The Multi Use Sports Court will be available for use by Markington Pre-School and Markington C of E Primary School children for PE lessons and after school sports clubs. Markington War Memorial Institute are keen to hear from other sports teams who may be interested in hiring the venue or holding sports coaching sessions to widen the range of sports on offer.

Committee member, Sue, added: Around 8 years ago Thirsk Hockey Club approached Markington CE Primary School and delivered several after club sessions on what was the old tennis court site. From these humble beginnings a few went on to join the club and not only represent their club but played for North Yorkshire and Yorkshire and their team even competed in the national age group finals. Those children have grown up and still continue to play high level hockey. This new wonderful facility will not only provide a safe place for the local children to socialise and kick a football but will provide a facility to draw in other sports organisations and provide the next generation with an opportunity to discover a sport for them, keep active and flourish. You never know this facility could inspire a future Olympian and that would be amazing!

–