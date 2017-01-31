Fire at KFC in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 29

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tackled a fire at the KFC takeaway in the Starbeck area of Harrogate this evening (31 January 2016)

Richard Timms, Crew Manager, Green Watch said: We initially mobilised at 18:49 to a report that there was a fire at Starbeck Social Club, but on arrival we could see smoke coming from the front and back of the KFC shop. (and not the Social Club) All the staff and customers were out of the building upon our arrival, but there were red flames coming from the extractor of KFC and also on the flat roof area at the rear. Inside there was a layer of smoke in the kitchen area. We mobilised firefighters with breathing apparatus to enter the property from both the front and the rear. After the fire was extinguished we had to spend some time venting adjacent properties.

Both Pizza Hut and Age UK had some minor ingress of smoke, but it was vented. It is not believed it caused damage.

The flats above all three of the properties needed to vented of smoke with two Knaresborough Firefighters rescuing two pet reptiles.

Amy and Cassie Wilshaw were ordering a takeaway when the fire broke out.

Cassie said: We were at the counter and just about to pay for our order when I could see a fire in the back of the shop. I told the staff, but initially they didn’t seem to believe and then we could see it was getting worse and they told everyone to get out.

The fire is believed to have started in the ventilation system but will be subject of a fire investigation.

There were no injuries.