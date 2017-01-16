Harrogate Hospital Radio shortlisted for three National awards

The Solid Gold Sixties Show has been nominated for Best Specialist Music Programme; the Volunteer for Harrogate Hospital Radio scheme for Best Station Promotion; Ellie Jackson for Best Female Presenter.

Harrogate Hospital Radio has started its 40th year in great form with three nominations for the Hospital Radio Awards 2017.

The radio station, which is located in Harrogate District Hospital has been on air since October 1977

They have been nominated in three categories in this year’s Hospital Broadcasting Association awards.

Solid Gold Sixties Show has been nominated for Best Specialist Music Programme

Volunteer for Harrogate Hospital Radio scheme for Best Station Promotion

Ellie Jackson for Best Female Presenter

Harrogate Hospital Radio chairman Mark Oldfield said: Making the shortlists again and securing three nominations is a great achievement by our station and its dedicated volunteers. We’re all wishing the best and keeping our fingers crossed for our nominated shows and presenters when the awards ceremony comes around in March. For Ellie, being shortlisted in these awards is becoming a force of habit, and it’s the seventh time in the last eight years that she has made the cut. We all believe this year is her time to shine at the awards night.

The National Hospital Radio Awards will be held on Sunday, March 28, during a gala dinner at the HBA Annual Conference, being held in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

The awards are judged by professionals working in the radio and health service industries.

Anyone wanting to find out more about Harrogate Hospital Radio, and the work it does, should contact the station on 01423 553342.