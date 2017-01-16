Flying without fear course returns to Leeds Bradford Airport

A course run by Virgin Atlantic to help people conquer their fear of flying will take place at Leeds Bradford Airport in February.
The ‘flying without fear’ programme by Virgin Atlantic is a full-day course, including a short 45 minute flight on a commercial aircraft.
‘Flying without fear’ is run at a variety of airports across the UK. The course at LBA offers passengers from across the Leeds City Region the chance to conquer their fear of flying. The course is an informative and practical day, full of facts about flying and methods in which to feel calm before and during a journey.
Tony Hallwood, Aviation Development Director at LBA, said: It’s fantastic to see this course return to LBA again in 2017 and we are proud to be working with Virgin Atlantic to ensure that everyone has a successful day.
Our operations team will look forward to welcoming all of the course attendees so they have the best experience possible.
One of our customer service team members, who is afraid of flying, will also be on the course. She will use the knowledge she learns on the day in her job – reassuring passengers travelling through LBA who may be anxious ahead of their flight.
Richard Conway, Director of Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Without Fear programme, said: We are delighted to be able to bring another one of our Virgin Atlantic Flying Without Fear courses to Leeds Bradford Airport.
Leeds is such a fantastic location and our past courses have always been well received. Running our Flying Without Fear courses enables us to help people to fly from Leeds Bradford without any fears.
Bookings are now being taken for Sunday 5th February. For more information and to book, visit www.flyingwithoutfear.co.uk