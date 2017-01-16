Flying without fear course returns to Leeds Bradford Airport

A course run by Virgin Atlantic to help people conquer their fear of flying will take place at Leeds Bradford Airport in February.

The ‘flying without fear’ programme by Virgin Atlantic is a full-day course, including a short 45 minute flight on a commercial aircraft.

‘Flying without fear’ is run at a variety of airports across the UK. The course at LBA offers passengers from across the Leeds City Region the chance to conquer their fear of flying. The course is an informative and practical day, full of facts about flying and methods in which to feel calm before and during a journey.