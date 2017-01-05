Harrogate Grammar Schools Annual Celebration of Achievement Awards Evening 2016
Education Front Page Harrogate 

Harrogate Grammar Schools Annual Celebration of Achievement Awards Evening 2016

Posted By: Editor 0 Comment , , ,
Share
Share
+1
Stumble
Pin
Shares 3

The Celebration of Achievement evening at the spectacular Royal Hall was a great success and provided a wonderful opportunity for Harrogate Grammar School students to demonstrate their many talents and achievements.

On this very special night a whole range of achievements are recognised; academic, sporting, musical and for many, that most important ingredient of any success, effort. It was wonderful to see so many young people come up on stage to proudly receive their award that are the pinnacle of the awards system in school.



It was especially pleasing to see so many Year 11 prize winners this year, following on from such fantastic GCSE results in August 2016. We were also privileged to listen to the senior choir and Jazz band perform, along with the Frenetic Theatre company.

 

Guest Speaker – Colonel Martin Dransfield of the New Zealand Defence Force
Guest Speaker – Colonel Martin Dransfield of the New Zealand Defence Force
Colonel Martin Dransfield and Headteacher Richard Sheriff presenting to Deputy Head Boy Jack Hennighan
Colonel Martin Dransfield and Headteacher Richard Sheriff presenting to Deputy Head Boy Jack Hennighan

 

On the night Colonel Martin Dransfield of the New Zealand Defence Force and Great Nephew of former student, Donald Bell VC was welcomed as the guest speaker, having travelled all the way from New Zealand to be at the event.

This was a was a very special way of rounding off a variety of events which have taken place this year, to commemorate the centenary year of Donald Bell’s act of bravery during the Battle of the Somme.



Following an interesting and though provoking speech, Colonel Dransfield was able to personally present the two Donald Bell awards; A signed, commemorative, Bradford Park Avenue football shirt, the team Donald Bell himself played for as a professional footballer, was presented to Joe Dorkings, as best school footballer.

The Donald Bell award for commitment was then presented to Amy Wotherspoon. The evening closed with incredibly inspiring speeches by Head Boy, Will Giddings and Head Girl, Eloise Hudson.

 

Senior choir performing Christmas carols
Senior choir performing Christmas carols

Harrogate Grammar School has had a very successful year, in terms of examination outcomes, GCSE results were outstanding and the school maintained the excellent outcomes in A Level results. The governments new school performance measure, Progress 8, put HGS in the top 5% of schools nationally. These students have now left ready to take on the challenges of the world but also ready to seize the many opportunities that are out there for the taking.

However, it isn’t just about exam results at Harrogate Grammar School. On Tuesday, students hosted our most popular annual festive coffee morning to date with over 100 senior citizens from our community attending. The warmth, grace and understanding shown by Harrogate Grammar School students was wonderful and was certainly greatly appreciated by their guests.

 

Frenetic Theatre Company performing REACH
Frenetic Theatre Company performing REACH

The school’s REACH values of Respect, Excellence, Adventure, Commitment and Honesty were well represented in a piece of the theatre in the evening but are shown on a day to day basis by our students in and around school. Whilst we proudly celebrate the brilliant academic achievements of our students we also recognise the positive contribution to the life of the school that students of all abilities are able to make and this is what the Celebration of achievement evening is all about.

 

Headteacher Richard Sheriff said: It has been a fantastic year and I am very proud of the achievements of all our students and so grateful to our talented and committed staff who make it all happen.

 

HGS Student Leadership Team: Front row: Head Girl – Eloise Hudson, Deputy Head Boy – Albert Jennings, Head Boy – Will Giddings Back row: Deputy Head Boys – Jack Hennighan and Ben Smith, Deputy Head Girls – Katie Lee, Phoebe Jamieson and Hannah Nash
HGS Student Leadership Team: Front row: Head Girl – Eloise Hudson, Deputy Head Boy – Albert Jennings, Head Boy – Will Giddings Back row: Deputy Head Boys – Jack Hennighan and Ben Smith, Deputy Head Girls – Katie Lee, Phoebe Jamieson and Hannah Nash

 

PrizeFirst nameSurname
Senior Victrix Ludorum – GirlsAcheleAgada
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – PrefectUnekwuojoAgada
The Maunder Cup for Endeavour in SportAcheleAgada
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerLisa Alder
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerGrace Allanson
Geography Subject Prize – Year 8KiranAmin
Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 8KiranAmin
Science Subject Prize – Year 8KiranAmin
The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 8KiranAmin
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerMitchellAnderson
The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 10JonathanAppleyard
Psychology Subject Prize – Sixth FormJessAshcroft
Spanish Subject Prize – Year 7ReubenAston
English Subject Prize – Year 7 LizzieAtkins
PE Subject Prize – Year 7DanikaAtkinson
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerBethany Auble
Biology Subject Prize – Sixth FormEmmaBall
The Christine Converey Memorial Prize for FrenchEmmaBall
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerKirstenBaul
Computing Subject Prize – Year 10AlyssaBaxter
Economics Subject Prize – Sixth FormJasmineBeech
Drama Subject Prize – Year 10KimBeecroft
PE Subject Prize – Year 10KimBeecroft
Travel & Tourism Subject Prize Sixth FormJackBenson
The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 7AmyBerwick
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerWillBevitt
The Haighton-Smith Awards for Working with OthersRoseBiju
Science Subject Prize – Year 7TomBland
Technology: Food Subject Prize – Year 10Grace Booth
Graphics Subject Prize – Sixth FormMaddie Botros
Geography Subject Prize – Year 9AlanaBottomley
Italian Subject Prize – Year 8LucyBowman
The Pierson Prize for BiologyTaraBoyd
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerLaurenBrabbin
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerOwenBrewster
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerAnnaBroderstad
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerEdenBrown
The John Hall Prize for MathematicsJosiahBuckle
iMedia Subject Prize – Year 10IkeButtle
Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 IkeButtle
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerRosie Buxton
Religious Studies Subject Prize – Sixth FormFrankiCallard
The Marston Junior Netball TrophyAlexaCallard
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerMabelCalvert
The Frances Williams Award for demonstrating outstanding resilience and progress in MathematicsGeorgia-LouiseCampbell
Drama Subject Prize – Sixth FormAmyCartledge
French Subject Prize – Sixth FormAmyCartledge
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – PrefectMazChaima
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerEmmaChristy
Accounting Subject Prize – Sixth FormMaxCluderay
Product Design Subject Prize – Sixth FormPoppyCollins
Senior Boys Hockey AwardJonathanColquhoun
The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 11JacobConnell
The Sixth Form Award for Services to the SchoolJacobConnell
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerJacobConnell
English Literature Subject Prize – Sixth FormMegan Cordelle
The Four Friends Memorial Prize for EndeavourMegan Cordelle
The Haighton-Smith Awards for Working with OthersMegan Cordelle
The Haighton-Smith Awards for Working with OthersQaseemCowen
German Subject Prize – Year 10CharlesCowgill
Geography Subject Prize – Year 7EdwardCraig
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerSarahCreeley
The Hollis Cup for Sporting AchievementJobeCreeney
The ETTA Award for Table TennisNathanCrocker
The Katie Layton Music TrophyJacobDale
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerJacobDale
Art Subject Prize – Year 9CaitlinDaly
Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 9AmelieDavies
Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 7PatrycjaDebicka
AQUA HOUSEMegan Dewar
The S Nixon Prize for English LiteratureKathrynDixon
The Donald Bell Award for Best School FootballerJoeDorkings
Media Prize (English)RobbieDowner
English Subject Prize – Year 10JessDunmore
Geography Subject Prize – Year 10JessDunmore
Italian Subject Prize – Year 10JessDunmore
German Subject Prize – Year 8IrisEastaugh
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerLewisEccles
The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS4MatthewEllwood
The Jehn Award for VolleyballDemirErbilir
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerDemirErbilir
Government & Politics Subject Prize – Sixth FormGeorge Farrar
PE Subject Prize – Year 9GeorgiaFelstead
Chemistry Subject Prize – Sixth FormMingzheFeng
The Four Friends Memorial Prize for EndeavourLeandroFernandes
VENTUS HOUSELeandroFernandes
Girls Junior Athletics TrophyRose Forrest
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – PrefectHarryForster
The Home Owners Friendly Society Applied Business (Business Studies) AwardHarryForster
The Jonathan Cook Memorial Prize for ArtBeckyFranklin
The Andrew Shield for HistoryRhiannaGarrett
The Junior Award for Speech & DramaJacobGarrett
Head BoyWilliamGiddings
The Hopkinson Cup for Debating and Public SpeakingWilliamGiddings
Technology Subject Prize – Year 8BenGladstone
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerEmily Gladstone
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerFredGoddard
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerTom Godfrey
Chinese Subject Prize – Year 9GiselleGoing
The Jennings Junior English Prize – KS3GiselleGoing
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerErinGold
German Subject Prize – Sixth FormElla Grant
Girls Intermediate Athletics TrophySerenaGrant
Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 9SerenaGrant
The T H Lusher Prize for MathematicsElla Grant
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerAngus Gray
Italian Subject Prize – Sixth FormKateGrindrod
Mathematics Subject Prize – Sixth FormDanGugan
Physics Subject Prize – Sixth FormDanGugan
The John Cliffe Memorial Prize for MusicTom Gugan
The Rachel Bennett Memorial Prize for Charity WorkAimeeHannam
Boys Junior Athletics TrophyFreddieHarris
Photography Subject Prize – Sixth FormSam Hartshorn
The R G Stearne Prize for SportJackHaydock
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head BoyJackHennighan
The Jane Stuart Memorial Prize for Charity WorkJack Hennighan
The Sixth Form Millennium Prize for EndeavourJackHennighan
Head of Sixth Form Award for Conspicuous AttainmentSofiaHesketh
History Subject Prize – Sixth FormSofiaHesketh
The Yorkshire Bank Prize for EnterpriseCharlotteHolliday
The Annakin English Essay PrizeAmayaHolman
The Rasbuary Senior Netball TrophyMegan Homburg
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerMegan Homburg
The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 10MillieHope
Technology Subject Prize – Year 9LillieHouseman
Head GirlEloiseHudson
VENTUS HOUSEEloiseHudson
Music Subject Prize – Year 10Megan Humphries
Technology Subject Prize – Year 7MatthewIgnatiou
The Yvonne Lawton Award for Outstanding Participation in Religious StudiesSamIgnatiou
The Stephen Goulding Memorial Prize for RugbyJamesImrie
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerMegan Jackson Argent
The Jennings Junior English Prize – KS4Mam Jallow
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerMam Jallow
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head GirlPhoebeJamieson
The Richard Meyler Award for Senior Speech and DramaTom Jansen
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head BoyAlbertJennings
The Traher Cup for EndeavourMatthewJessup
Music Subject Prize – Year 8WillJohnson
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerBen Johnson
Art Subject Prize – Year 8Megan Jones
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerOwenJones
Business Studies – Year 10ArunKeane
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – PrefectGrace Keenan
Music Subject Prize – Year 9HarrietKempster
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerGeorge Kendall
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – PrefectEmily Kernaghan
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerMaryKlodzinska
German Subject Prize – Year 7RohanKnight
The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 8PoppyLadley
The Dan Birch Trophy for Junior FootballOliver Lamb
The Theology PrizeMaisieLaw
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerKallistaLawson-Tovey
The Angie Letts Memorial Prize for EndeavourChloeLeach
Chinese Subject Prize – Year 8FinnLeather
Spanish Subject Prize – Year 8FinnLeather
Business Subject Prize – Sixth FormKatieLee
TERRA HOUSEKatieLee
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head GirlKatieLee
Science Subject Prize – Year 10LottieLeigh
Music Subject Prize – Year 7Ben Leigh
The Geoffrey Thompson Memorial PrizeJessicaLily
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerIsabelLily
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerSebastianLister
Italian Subject Prize – Year 9IsabelleLongley
The Paul Andrew Cup for Debating (Main School)IsabelleLongley
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerEmma Makin
Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 10EdwardMalone
IGNIS HOUSEPoppyMarkham
French Subject Prize – Year 7EmmaMarlow
Geography Subject Prize – Sixth FormDanielMartin
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerMegan Matless
Boys Senior Athletics TrophyJacquesMaurice
Senior Victor Ludorum – BoysLouisMaurice
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – PrefectHarveyMcCabe
The Mike Thurlow Prize for Creative WritingDavid McCabe
The School Prize for Peer Support HarveyMcCabe
Spanish Subject Prize – Sixth FormLucyMcDermott
French Subject Prize – Year 8IsabelleMclntyre
Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 (Textiles)Sophie McPherson
Spanish Subject Prize – Year 10Grace Mekala
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerOliver Mitchelson
The J Neville Knox Prize for Religious StudiesSamMoore
The Michael & Morven Heller Prize for PhotographyMicahMoreland
Computing Subject Prize – Sixth FormZakMorgan
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerRebecca Morgan
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerLaurenMossman
Science Subject Prize – Year 9KimMountney
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerJadeMountney
The Andrew Woodthorpe ShieldWilliamMurray
The Ashley Cook Memorial PrizeStefanMyers
The Four Friends Memorial Prize for EndeavourStefanMyers
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerFelicityMyers
Sociology Subject Prize – Sixth FormHannahNash
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head GirlHannahNash
ICT & Computing Subject Prize – Year 7EvaNelson
PE Subject Prize – Year 9JoeNichols
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerIsaacNoble
The Dan Birch Trophy for Senior FootballBrookNugent
The Centenary Music AwardNoahOttman
Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 7TomOwen
French Subject Prize – Year 9FreddiePalfreman
Art Subject Prize – Year 7BenPalmer
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerSimranPanesar
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerSatpalPanesar
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerHughPatterson
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerBridgetPhillip
PE Subject Prize – Year 10Jack Pickford
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerAbbie Pilkington
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerSamPolizzi
The Gideon Cuckle Award for ComputingGayathri Praveen
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerGayathriPraveen
Health & Social Care Subject Prize – Sixth FormSophiePritchard
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerHannahProctor
French Subject Prize – Year 10BethProtheroe
Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 8RubyRainbow
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – PrefectCallumRainey
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerElla Ralli
Art Subject Prize – Sixth FormDavid Ramsden
The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 9JamieRastrick
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerHenryRastrick
English Language Subject Prize – Sixth FormHollyRayfield
The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS3CharlieRayfield
English Subject Prize – Year 8LilyReid
The Rounders AwardPernilleRhodes
PE Subject Prize – Year 8MattRoberts
History Subject Prize – Year 7HarveyRobinson
The Hitchin Prize for EnglishHarryRoss
German Subject Prize – Year 9NatalieRouse
The Lancaster Cup for Endeavour in SportNatalieRouse
Business Studies (BTEC) – Year 10CharlieRumford
History Subject Prize – Year 8Oliver Rushton
IGNIS HOUSEOlivia Sanderson
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerJordanSaphir
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerAbigailSaunders
Art Subject Prize – Year 10OrlaScanlon
History Subject Prize – Year 10 OrlaScanlon
Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 10OrlaScanlon
English Subject Prize – Year 9OliviaSearle
History Subject Prize – Year 9OliviaSearle
Spanish Subject Prize – Year 9OliviaSearle
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerKylaSerioza
The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 9HannahShimwell
The Susan Allinson Music AwardHannahShimwell
The Anderson Prize for MusicNataliaSlomczykowski
AQUA HOUSEBenSmith
Junior Victor LudorumCooperSmith
The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE Ben Smith
The Haighton-Smith Awards for Working with OthersSamuelSmith
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head BoyBen Smith
The John Mitchell Cup for the Most Promising Engineering Student JoeSmith
PE Subject Prize – Year 8MayaSpence
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerRachelStacey
The Haighton-Smith Awards for Working with OthersArchieStackhouse
Further Mathematics Subject Prize – Sixth FormRachelStanley
The Square Mile for EconomicsTobyStanton
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerBethany Steele
PE Subject Prize – Year 7Ben Stewart
The Ellis Cup for CricketBen Stokes
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerCharlieStokes
The Four Friends Memorial Prize for EndeavourLeonaStrauss
Junior Victrix LudorumHollySugarman
Music Subject Prize – Sixth FormBenjaminSumner
The Faye Bland Memoral Prize for EndeavourRobynSwainston
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerSam Taylor
The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS3NikitaTilford
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerJakeTilford
Head of Sixth Form Award for Conspicuous AttainmentTomTorgerson
The Henry Hall Prize for ChemistryTomTorgerson
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerJimTroy
Creative Media Subject Prize – Sixth FormRyan Verity
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerBethWakefield
The Farres Prize for Further MathematicsMatthew Walton
Performing Arts Subject Prize – Sixth FormHannahWaring
The Harrington Cup for PhysicsOllieWatson
Junior Boys Hockey AwardAlfieWeaver
The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS4AnnaWeilding
The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 7Matthew Wharldall
Physical Education Subject Prize – Sixth FormHarrietWheat
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerBethWhitehouse
The Shenton Trophy for Sporting AchievementAliceWhittington
Dance Subject Prize – Sixth FormBethWilson
The Jonathan Hubbard Award for SwimmingRosie Wilson Burrell
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerIzzyWood
The Donald Bell Award for CommitmentAmyWotherspoon
The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 11SamWright
The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – PrefectJohnWright
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerSam Wright
TERRA HOUSECatrinaYoung
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerEllenYoung
Year 11 GCSE PrizewinnerQianZhang
Share
Share
+1
Stumble
Pin
Shares 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *