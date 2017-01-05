Harrogate Grammar Schools Annual Celebration of Achievement Awards Evening 2016

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 3

The Celebration of Achievement evening at the spectacular Royal Hall was a great success and provided a wonderful opportunity for Harrogate Grammar School students to demonstrate their many talents and achievements.

On this very special night a whole range of achievements are recognised; academic, sporting, musical and for many, that most important ingredient of any success, effort. It was wonderful to see so many young people come up on stage to proudly receive their award that are the pinnacle of the awards system in school.







It was especially pleasing to see so many Year 11 prize winners this year, following on from such fantastic GCSE results in August 2016. We were also privileged to listen to the senior choir and Jazz band perform, along with the Frenetic Theatre company.

On the night Colonel Martin Dransfield of the New Zealand Defence Force and Great Nephew of former student, Donald Bell VC was welcomed as the guest speaker, having travelled all the way from New Zealand to be at the event.

This was a was a very special way of rounding off a variety of events which have taken place this year, to commemorate the centenary year of Donald Bell’s act of bravery during the Battle of the Somme.







Following an interesting and though provoking speech, Colonel Dransfield was able to personally present the two Donald Bell awards; A signed, commemorative, Bradford Park Avenue football shirt, the team Donald Bell himself played for as a professional footballer, was presented to Joe Dorkings, as best school footballer.

The Donald Bell award for commitment was then presented to Amy Wotherspoon. The evening closed with incredibly inspiring speeches by Head Boy, Will Giddings and Head Girl, Eloise Hudson.

Harrogate Grammar School has had a very successful year, in terms of examination outcomes, GCSE results were outstanding and the school maintained the excellent outcomes in A Level results. The governments new school performance measure, Progress 8, put HGS in the top 5% of schools nationally. These students have now left ready to take on the challenges of the world but also ready to seize the many opportunities that are out there for the taking.

However, it isn’t just about exam results at Harrogate Grammar School. On Tuesday, students hosted our most popular annual festive coffee morning to date with over 100 senior citizens from our community attending. The warmth, grace and understanding shown by Harrogate Grammar School students was wonderful and was certainly greatly appreciated by their guests.

The school’s REACH values of Respect, Excellence, Adventure, Commitment and Honesty were well represented in a piece of the theatre in the evening but are shown on a day to day basis by our students in and around school. Whilst we proudly celebrate the brilliant academic achievements of our students we also recognise the positive contribution to the life of the school that students of all abilities are able to make and this is what the Celebration of achievement evening is all about.

Headteacher Richard Sheriff said: It has been a fantastic year and I am very proud of the achievements of all our students and so grateful to our talented and committed staff who make it all happen.

Prize First name Surname Senior Victrix Ludorum – Girls Achele Agada The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Unekwuojo Agada The Maunder Cup for Endeavour in Sport Achele Agada Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Lisa Alder Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Grace Allanson Geography Subject Prize – Year 8 Kiran Amin Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 8 Kiran Amin Science Subject Prize – Year 8 Kiran Amin The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 8 Kiran Amin Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Mitchell Anderson The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 10 Jonathan Appleyard Psychology Subject Prize – Sixth Form Jess Ashcroft Spanish Subject Prize – Year 7 Reuben Aston English Subject Prize – Year 7 Lizzie Atkins PE Subject Prize – Year 7 Danika Atkinson Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Bethany Auble Biology Subject Prize – Sixth Form Emma Ball The Christine Converey Memorial Prize for French Emma Ball Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Kirsten Baul Computing Subject Prize – Year 10 Alyssa Baxter Economics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Jasmine Beech Drama Subject Prize – Year 10 Kim Beecroft PE Subject Prize – Year 10 Kim Beecroft Travel & Tourism Subject Prize Sixth Form Jack Benson The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 7 Amy Berwick Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Will Bevitt The Haighton-Smith Awards for Working with Others Rose Biju Science Subject Prize – Year 7 Tom Bland Technology: Food Subject Prize – Year 10 Grace Booth Graphics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Maddie Botros Geography Subject Prize – Year 9 Alana Bottomley Italian Subject Prize – Year 8 Lucy Bowman The Pierson Prize for Biology Tara Boyd Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Lauren Brabbin Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Owen Brewster Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Anna Broderstad Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Eden Brown The John Hall Prize for Mathematics Josiah Buckle iMedia Subject Prize – Year 10 Ike Buttle Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 Ike Buttle Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Rosie Buxton Religious Studies Subject Prize – Sixth Form Franki Callard The Marston Junior Netball Trophy Alexa Callard Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Mabel Calvert The Frances Williams Award for demonstrating outstanding resilience and progress in Mathematics Georgia-Louise Campbell Drama Subject Prize – Sixth Form Amy Cartledge French Subject Prize – Sixth Form Amy Cartledge The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Maz Chaima Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Emma Christy Accounting Subject Prize – Sixth Form Max Cluderay Product Design Subject Prize – Sixth Form Poppy Collins Senior Boys Hockey Award Jonathan Colquhoun The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 11 Jacob Connell The Sixth Form Award for Services to the School Jacob Connell Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Jacob Connell English Literature Subject Prize – Sixth Form Megan Cordelle The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour Megan Cordelle The Haighton-Smith Awards for Working with Others Megan Cordelle The Haighton-Smith Awards for Working with Others Qaseem Cowen German Subject Prize – Year 10 Charles Cowgill Geography Subject Prize – Year 7 Edward Craig Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Sarah Creeley The Hollis Cup for Sporting Achievement Jobe Creeney The ETTA Award for Table Tennis Nathan Crocker The Katie Layton Music Trophy Jacob Dale Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Jacob Dale Art Subject Prize – Year 9 Caitlin Daly Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 9 Amelie Davies Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 7 Patrycja Debicka AQUA HOUSE Megan Dewar The S Nixon Prize for English Literature Kathryn Dixon The Donald Bell Award for Best School Footballer Joe Dorkings Media Prize (English) Robbie Downer English Subject Prize – Year 10 Jess Dunmore Geography Subject Prize – Year 10 Jess Dunmore Italian Subject Prize – Year 10 Jess Dunmore German Subject Prize – Year 8 Iris Eastaugh Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Lewis Eccles The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS4 Matthew Ellwood The Jehn Award for Volleyball Demir Erbilir Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Demir Erbilir Government & Politics Subject Prize – Sixth Form George Farrar PE Subject Prize – Year 9 Georgia Felstead Chemistry Subject Prize – Sixth Form Mingzhe Feng The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour Leandro Fernandes VENTUS HOUSE Leandro Fernandes Girls Junior Athletics Trophy Rose Forrest The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Harry Forster The Home Owners Friendly Society Applied Business (Business Studies) Award Harry Forster The Jonathan Cook Memorial Prize for Art Becky Franklin The Andrew Shield for History Rhianna Garrett The Junior Award for Speech & Drama Jacob Garrett Head Boy William Giddings The Hopkinson Cup for Debating and Public Speaking William Giddings Technology Subject Prize – Year 8 Ben Gladstone Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Emily Gladstone Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Fred Goddard Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Tom Godfrey Chinese Subject Prize – Year 9 Giselle Going The Jennings Junior English Prize – KS3 Giselle Going Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Erin Gold German Subject Prize – Sixth Form Ella Grant Girls Intermediate Athletics Trophy Serena Grant Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 9 Serena Grant The T H Lusher Prize for Mathematics Ella Grant Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Angus Gray Italian Subject Prize – Sixth Form Kate Grindrod Mathematics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Dan Gugan Physics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Dan Gugan The John Cliffe Memorial Prize for Music Tom Gugan The Rachel Bennett Memorial Prize for Charity Work Aimee Hannam Boys Junior Athletics Trophy Freddie Harris Photography Subject Prize – Sixth Form Sam Hartshorn The R G Stearne Prize for Sport Jack Haydock The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy Jack Hennighan The Jane Stuart Memorial Prize for Charity Work Jack Hennighan The Sixth Form Millennium Prize for Endeavour Jack Hennighan Head of Sixth Form Award for Conspicuous Attainment Sofia Hesketh History Subject Prize – Sixth Form Sofia Hesketh The Yorkshire Bank Prize for Enterprise Charlotte Holliday The Annakin English Essay Prize Amaya Holman The Rasbuary Senior Netball Trophy Megan Homburg Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Megan Homburg The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 10 Millie Hope Technology Subject Prize – Year 9 Lillie Houseman Head Girl Eloise Hudson VENTUS HOUSE Eloise Hudson Music Subject Prize – Year 10 Megan Humphries Technology Subject Prize – Year 7 Matthew Ignatiou The Yvonne Lawton Award for Outstanding Participation in Religious Studies Sam Ignatiou The Stephen Goulding Memorial Prize for Rugby James Imrie Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Megan Jackson Argent The Jennings Junior English Prize – KS4 Mam Jallow Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Mam Jallow The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl Phoebe Jamieson The Richard Meyler Award for Senior Speech and Drama Tom Jansen The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy Albert Jennings The Traher Cup for Endeavour Matthew Jessup Music Subject Prize – Year 8 Will Johnson Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Ben Johnson Art Subject Prize – Year 8 Megan Jones Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Owen Jones Business Studies – Year 10 Arun Keane The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Grace Keenan Music Subject Prize – Year 9 Harriet Kempster Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner George Kendall The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Emily Kernaghan Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Mary Klodzinska German Subject Prize – Year 7 Rohan Knight The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 8 Poppy Ladley The Dan Birch Trophy for Junior Football Oliver Lamb The Theology Prize Maisie Law Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Kallista Lawson-Tovey The Angie Letts Memorial Prize for Endeavour Chloe Leach Chinese Subject Prize – Year 8 Finn Leather Spanish Subject Prize – Year 8 Finn Leather Business Subject Prize – Sixth Form Katie Lee TERRA HOUSE Katie Lee The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl Katie Lee Science Subject Prize – Year 10 Lottie Leigh Music Subject Prize – Year 7 Ben Leigh The Geoffrey Thompson Memorial Prize Jessica Lily Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Isabel Lily Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Sebastian Lister Italian Subject Prize – Year 9 Isabelle Longley The Paul Andrew Cup for Debating (Main School) Isabelle Longley Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Emma Makin Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 10 Edward Malone IGNIS HOUSE Poppy Markham French Subject Prize – Year 7 Emma Marlow Geography Subject Prize – Sixth Form Daniel Martin Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Megan Matless Boys Senior Athletics Trophy Jacques Maurice Senior Victor Ludorum – Boys Louis Maurice The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Harvey McCabe The Mike Thurlow Prize for Creative Writing David McCabe The School Prize for Peer Support Harvey McCabe Spanish Subject Prize – Sixth Form Lucy McDermott French Subject Prize – Year 8 Isabelle Mclntyre Technology: Product Design Subject Prize – Year 10 (Textiles) Sophie McPherson Spanish Subject Prize – Year 10 Grace Mekala Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Oliver Mitchelson The J Neville Knox Prize for Religious Studies Sam Moore The Michael & Morven Heller Prize for Photography Micah Moreland Computing Subject Prize – Sixth Form Zak Morgan Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Rebecca Morgan Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Lauren Mossman Science Subject Prize – Year 9 Kim Mountney Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Jade Mountney The Andrew Woodthorpe Shield William Murray The Ashley Cook Memorial Prize Stefan Myers The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour Stefan Myers Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Felicity Myers Sociology Subject Prize – Sixth Form Hannah Nash The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Girl Hannah Nash ICT & Computing Subject Prize – Year 7 Eva Nelson PE Subject Prize – Year 9 Joe Nichols Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Isaac Noble The Dan Birch Trophy for Senior Football Brook Nugent The Centenary Music Award Noah Ottman Mathematics Subject Prize – Year 7 Tom Owen French Subject Prize – Year 9 Freddie Palfreman Art Subject Prize – Year 7 Ben Palmer Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Simran Panesar Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Satpal Panesar Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Hugh Patterson Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Bridget Phillip PE Subject Prize – Year 10 Jack Pickford Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Abbie Pilkington Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Sam Polizzi The Gideon Cuckle Award for Computing Gayathri Praveen Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Gayathri Praveen Health & Social Care Subject Prize – Sixth Form Sophie Pritchard Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Hannah Proctor French Subject Prize – Year 10 Beth Protheroe Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 8 Ruby Rainbow The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect Callum Rainey Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Ella Ralli Art Subject Prize – Sixth Form David Ramsden The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 9 Jamie Rastrick Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Henry Rastrick English Language Subject Prize – Sixth Form Holly Rayfield The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS3 Charlie Rayfield English Subject Prize – Year 8 Lily Reid The Rounders Award Pernille Rhodes PE Subject Prize – Year 8 Matt Roberts History Subject Prize – Year 7 Harvey Robinson The Hitchin Prize for English Harry Ross German Subject Prize – Year 9 Natalie Rouse The Lancaster Cup for Endeavour in Sport Natalie Rouse Business Studies (BTEC) – Year 10 Charlie Rumford History Subject Prize – Year 8 Oliver Rushton IGNIS HOUSE Olivia Sanderson Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Jordan Saphir Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Abigail Saunders Art Subject Prize – Year 10 Orla Scanlon History Subject Prize – Year 10 Orla Scanlon Religious Studies Subject Prize – Year 10 Orla Scanlon English Subject Prize – Year 9 Olivia Searle History Subject Prize – Year 9 Olivia Searle Spanish Subject Prize – Year 9 Olivia Searle Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Kyla Serioza The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 9 Hannah Shimwell The Susan Allinson Music Award Hannah Shimwell The Anderson Prize for Music Natalia Slomczykowski AQUA HOUSE Ben Smith Junior Victor Ludorum Cooper Smith The Alex Foulkes Memorial Award for Participation in Extra-Curricular Activities PE Ben Smith The Haighton-Smith Awards for Working with Others Samuel Smith The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Deputy Head Boy Ben Smith The John Mitchell Cup for the Most Promising Engineering Student Joe Smith PE Subject Prize – Year 8 Maya Spence Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Rachel Stacey The Haighton-Smith Awards for Working with Others Archie Stackhouse Further Mathematics Subject Prize – Sixth Form Rachel Stanley The Square Mile for Economics Toby Stanton Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Bethany Steele PE Subject Prize – Year 7 Ben Stewart The Ellis Cup for Cricket Ben Stokes Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Charlie Stokes The Four Friends Memorial Prize for Endeavour Leona Strauss Junior Victrix Ludorum Holly Sugarman Music Subject Prize – Sixth Form Benjamin Sumner The Faye Bland Memoral Prize for Endeavour Robyn Swainston Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Sam Taylor The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS3 Nikita Tilford Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Jake Tilford Head of Sixth Form Award for Conspicuous Attainment Tom Torgerson The Henry Hall Prize for Chemistry Tom Torgerson Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Jim Troy Creative Media Subject Prize – Sixth Form Ryan Verity Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Beth Wakefield The Farres Prize for Further Mathematics Matthew Walton Performing Arts Subject Prize – Sixth Form Hannah Waring The Harrington Cup for Physics Ollie Watson Junior Boys Hockey Award Alfie Weaver The M Thompson Memorial Prize for Endeavour – KS4 Anna Weilding The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 7 Matthew Wharldall Physical Education Subject Prize – Sixth Form Harriet Wheat Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Beth Whitehouse The Shenton Trophy for Sporting Achievement Alice Whittington Dance Subject Prize – Sixth Form Beth Wilson The Jonathan Hubbard Award for Swimming Rosie Wilson Burrell Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Izzy Wood The Donald Bell Award for Commitment Amy Wotherspoon The Headteacher’s Award For Positive Achievement – Year 11 Sam Wright The Headteacher’s Award For Senior Leadership Sixth Form – Prefect John Wright Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Sam Wright TERRA HOUSE Catrina Young Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Ellen Young Year 11 GCSE Prizewinner Qian Zhang