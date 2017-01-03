Harrogate Hospital feels the strain

Share Share +1 Stumble Pin Shares 9

Harrogate Hospital have today (3 January 2017) said that they are currently under great pressure managing demand.

Due to the time of year, they saytheyhave been busy in the Emergency Department, on wards and with community services.







They are asking the public to be prudent with their attendance to the Emergency Department and use alternate services where possible.

If patients haven’t heard from the hospital then they should consider their operation or appointment to still be going ahead.

Robert Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: We have been experiencing significant pressures over the past three days as a result of the cumulative impact of the Christmas and New Year bank holidays. We’ve been really busy in the Emergency Department as well as on our wards and with our community services. In the past few days we’ve seen an increase in the number of acutely unwell patients, which means the Emergency Department has been extremely busy and admissions to hospital – where people have needed inpatient care – have increased. Unnecessary attendances at ED mean longer waits for those patients who really do need care, as well as extra pressure on our staff throughout the Trust. To help us deliver the best possible care to everyone, if you have an illness that is not severe, then consider visiting www.nhs.uk/111, calling NHS 111, contacting your own GP or seeing a local pharmacist for advice before choosing to come to the Emergency Department. Thank you to our staff who are working very hard during a very busy period, as well as to patients and relatives for their understanding at this busy time.