Yorkshire Water and the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate support Harrogate and District food banks

Every year Yorkshire Water employees dig deep at Christmas to make sure vulnerable people don’t go hungry and this year is no exception.

The company is supporting food banks and homeless charities in the Yorkshire and Humber region again this Christmas. Donations of basic food supplies and Christmas food items have poured in from kind-hearted employees of Yorkshire Water and from its sister company, Loop.







The Mayor of Harrogate Borough, Councillor Nick Brown, accompanied Den Tansey from Yorkshire Water to deliver some of this ‘Christmas cheer’ to The Trussell Trust Harrogate and District Food Bank in Knaresborough on Monday 19 December 2016.

The Trussell Trust works in partnership with local churches and organisations to bring food banks to communities across the UK. In Knaresborough the Holy Trinity Church on Briggate provides the venue and volunteers for an emergency food bank on Mondays between 10:30am and 12:30pm.

The Trust has over 400 food banks in its network and, between April and September 2016, gave out over half a million food parcels to people across the UK. Nearly 190,000 of these parcels, which contain three days’ worth of

emergency food supplies, went to children.

The Mayor, Councillor Brown said: Christmas is a lovely time of year formost of us but it can be a very lonely and sad time for some. It’s a sad fact of life that people are living in poverty in our community and rely on the support and care of fantastic volunteers like these here at the Harrogate and District Food Bank. Donations of food and just knowing that other people care can really make a difference to people who are struggling with life, money and other problems at this time of year.

Harrogate and District Food Bank really need donations of food all year round not just at Christmas. For more information about opening times and locations and to find out how to donate please visit; https://harrogatedistrict.foodbank.org.uk





