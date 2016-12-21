New Year, New You with launch of new short courses at Harrogate College

Share Share +1 Stumble Shares 3

Start 2017 as you mean to go on, by sticking to your New Year Resolution and learn a new skill, boost your confidence or gain a new qualification with Harrogate College’s range of adult short courses, starting in January.

You could gain a qualification in Welding, First Aid or Paediatric First Aid, complete those projects around the house with our Basic Home Maintenance course, learn to Draw and Paint, pick up the camera with Photography for Beginners or Intermediate, learn how to design garments in Dress Making, learn how to use the great outdoors with Forest School, or perhaps begin to look at retraining in Complementary Therapies with the Introduction to Reflexology.







If you want to study at a Higher Education or professional level then the Advanced Learner Loan is available for those who are 19+ and do not already hold a degree level qualification, and could help fund your course.

For further information and the full range of new adult short courses available or to check your eligibility for an Advanced Learner Loan, call Harrogate College on 01423 878211 or visit www.Harrogate-College.ac.uk