Coppice Valley Primary School help with tree planting at Council’s new headquarters

Pupils from Coppice Valley Primary School have supported National Tree Week with the planting of trees next to the new Harrogate Borough Council HQ. (29 November 2016)

The children were joined by the Mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Nick Brown, and the Deputy Leader of Harrogate Borough, Council Cllr Michael Harrison.







Around 100 Hawthorn, Hazel, Rowan and Field Maple trees were planted in the woodland adjacent to the the site of Knapping Mount, in the centre of Harrogate

The knapping Mount site is currently a building site with intense work well underway to transform it to a modern, more efficient, central location for the Council.

Cllr Michael Harrison said: Today’s tree planting was a wonderful opportunity to involve local school children in planting trees to help in the regeneration of the woodland that surrounds our new council building. The footprint of the building is designed to minimise the impact on the local area, and National Tree Week presented a great opportunity to ensure the existing woodland continues to provide a safe habitat for wildlife.





