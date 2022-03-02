Ukraine Café in Harrogate

Date/Time

Date(s) - 5 March 2022

10:00am - 3:00pm

Location

St Peter's Church

Harrogate



HG1 1RW



On Saturday 5 March from 10 am to 3 pm Harrogate Brigantes Rotary will be running a café in St Peter’s Church in the heart of Harrogate’s shopping district. All profits will go to Brigantes’ Ukraine appeal to help those most in need.