Ukraine Café in Harrogate

Date/Time
Date(s) - 5 March 2022
10:00am - 3:00pm
Location
St Peter's Church
Harrogate
HG1 1RW
On Saturday 5 March from 10 am to 3 pm Harrogate Brigantes Rotary will be running a café in St Peter’s Church in the heart of Harrogate’s shopping district. All profits will go to Brigantes’ Ukraine appeal to help those most in need.
Organiser Moya Prichard said:
If you’re in Harrogate shopping on Saturday please drop in to St Peter’s for something to eat and drink. You’ll be helping Rotary to help the brave people of Ukraine.