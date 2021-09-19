Date/Time

Date(s) - 28 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Location

Harrogate Ladies' College

Categories

Come and join Harrogate St Andrew’s Players (HSAP) for a night of live musical theatre performance.

We are thrilled and excited to be back performing again. As For a limited number of performances, we will be bringing you the audience a fantastic show of song and dance straight from some of the best West End musicals!

We will turn the lights on again after the last difficult 18 months, “get in the spotlight” and will hope to move you, thrill you and excite you with classics from shows such as Hamilton, West Side Story, Billy Elliot & Six…..among many others.

Harrogate Theatre our usual home is having some fantastic restoration and repairs we bring to you a musical theatre evening from a different location but with the same quality and entertainment.

Please come and join us for a night of celebrating our passion for the world of musical theatre.

Evening performances 7.30pm Saturday Matinée 2.30pm

See https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Back-in-the-Spotlight





