Thought Bubble add more guests to 2025 Yorkshire Convention line-up

Joe Sacco will attend Thought Bubble as a headline guest

Thought Bubble, comic art convention, have announced the latest wave of guests for the 2025 edition, taking place in Harrogate across the 15th and 16th of November.

Leading this announcement is the renowned cartoonist and investigative journalist Joe Sacco, whose groundbreaking comics documenting Palestinian life in the Occupied Territories in the early ‘90s pioneered the comic’s journalism form of reportage, winning the prestigious American Book Award in 1996 before being compiled into the graphic novel ‘Palestine’ in 2001.

Previously a guest at 2020’s online convention, Thought Bubble are honoured and delighted to welcome Joe in person this year.

Joining Sacco as headliners this year are the multi award-winning British comics writer and designer Kieron Gillen, known for creator-owned series The Wicked + The Divine, DIE, Once & Future as well as writing extensively for Marvel Comics (Young Avengers, Uncanny X-Men, Star Wars); Swedish artist and author Linnea Sterte, whose 2022 book ‘A Frog in the Fall’ won the Prix Révélation at Angoulême in 2023, will be debuting her new fantasy epic at this year’s Thought Bubble; three times-Eisner Award winning British illustrator and DSTLRY founding member Tula Lotay, best known for interior work on Bodies, Scarlet Witch and more, her 2023 Best Digital Comic Eisner-winning ‘Barnstormers’ with Scott Snyder, 2024 Best New Series winner ‘Somna’ and her 2025 Best Cover Artist win; Athens-born comic artist Dani whose self-published series Tales from the Strips won the 2015 Greek Comics Awards Readers Choice and led to a prolific career in the US (2000 AD, IDW, Image, DC); L.A.-based cartoonist and filmmaker Patrick Horvath acclaimed ursine murder mystery ‘Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees is about to start its second serie, in-demand French illustrator and comics artist Stephanie Hans the co-creator of award-winning series DIE, and award-winning author/illustrator Dave Roman, professor at New York’s School of the Visual Arts and creator of the Astronaut Academy series and writer on the graphic novels Teen Boat! and Agnes Quill.

Also announced are illustrator, artist and colourist Bex Glendining, Italian artist and animator Francesca Fantini, Eisner-nominated and GLAAD Award winning comics artist Caspar Wijngaard, veteran comic writer Peter Hogan, multi award-winning Irish artist/writer Declan Shalvey, British artist Laurence Campbell, Eisner-Award winning Leeds-based illustrator John J. Pearson, Scottish conceptual artist Ian McQue, acclaimed US comic artist Dave Wachter, comic creator and animation director Hamish Steele, Rick and Morty comics artist Marc Ellerby, manga artist Sonia Leong, IGNATZ award winning writer and illustrator Shazleen Khan, cartoonist Lucie Ebrey, Eisner-nominated cartoonist and author Kristyna Baczynski, and award-winning comic creator Rachael Smith.

This announcement follows the latest reveal that this year Thought Bubble are partnering with beloved weekly children’s publication The Phoenix Comic, who will be bringing a host of their creators and creatives including Neill Cameron, Sam Davies and Rob Deas to Harrogate for the convention as well as delivering a programme of special draw-along workshops and taking over the Thought Bubble Kids’ Zone with an array of activities including all-ages play spaces, sensory tent, face painting and more.

Elsewhere, this year’s convention will also welcome over 600 comic-creating exhibitors from established names to the most exciting new talent, featuring more comic publishers than ever before including Hachette Children’s Group, Cape Graphic Novels and Puffin Graphics in an impressive display of the thriving comics scene as well as Thought Bubble’s vital role within the international community.

Thought Bubble Director Amy Bellwood said: Our next guest announcements show that comics can reach all parts of our lives. We’re so excited to host comic creators at the top of their game, sharing stories on politics, horror, fantasy, sci-fi, children’s comics and of course lots of superheroes!

