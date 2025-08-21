Pannal Cricket Club Gala day

The event starts at 1pm on Sunday 24 August 2025, and it will feature a crazy colour run with lots of obstacles, mud bath and water along with the air filled with plumes of colour that will be projected through cannons.

Wear a white t-shirt and expect to finish the race looking colourful! – it’s set to be crazy, fun and muddy and is open to all age groups and running all day.

In addition to this there will be a dog show that is judged by Claro Vets, so the event is totally dog friendly! Judging starts at 4pm and entry is £2.

Back with a vengeance the famous Pannal Cricket Dunking Stall – if you hit the target, consider the Pannal Cricket chairman and coaches dunked in water!!! Who’s up for the challenge?

Also running throughout the day, a cricket competition with who can score the most runs on the day.

Lots going on for the kids – bouncy castle and stalls that include bracelet making, festival like tattoos, face painting, Sweety Tuc Shop, beat the goalie competition and for the big kids an inflatable obstacle course!

Not forgetting the adults, they have their Boundary Bar serving Pimms, fizz and lagers. Tea and cake stalls – their famous Pannal cricket book stall selling a fantastic selection of pre loved books along with pizza oven and BBQ.